VinFast VF 6 Revealed In India At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 11:44 AM By Shreyash for VinFast VF6

The VF 6 is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) electric SUV which offers a WLTP claimed range of up to 399 km

  • The VinFast VF 6 boasts a sleek and futuristic design.

  • The VF 6 is a 2-row electric SUV and can accommodate up to 5 people.

  • Uses a 59.6 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP claimed range of up to 410 km.

  • It could be launched on our shores in September, expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The VinFast VF 6 marks its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This Vietnamese compact electric SUV boasts a sleek and futuristic design and comes in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration, offering a WLTP claimed range of up to 399 km. Here’s how the VF 6 electric SUV looks and what it offers.

Sleek Yet Futuristic

VinFast VF 6 Rear

The VF 6 compact electric SUV boasts a futuristic design language. Up front, it gets a sleek full width LED DRLs along with the headlights housings positioned below the DRLs. The charging flap is placed in the driver’s side fender, while the alloy wheels look stylish in dual-tone finish. The rear too gets the full width LED tail lights which looks almost same as the DRLs on the front.

Plush Interior

The interior of the VinFast VF 6 looks premium owing to its dark brown and black interior theme. There are soft touch inserts on the dashboard and door pads which elevates the overall premiumness of the cabin. The VF 6 comes in a 5-seater configuration.

In terms of features, it comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heads-up display. The safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

Internationally, it uses a 59.6 kWh battery pack and comes in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration:

Battery Pack

59.6 kWh

59.6 kWh

WLTP Claimed Range

410 km

379 km

Power

177 PS

204 PS

Torque

250 Nm

310 Nm

Drive Type

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Expected Price And Launch

The VinFast VF 6 electric SUV is expected to go on sale in India by September 2025, and is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh.

