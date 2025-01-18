Vayve Eva Launched At Auto Expo 2025 At Rs 3.25 Lakh

The Vayve EV can replenish up to 10 km range every day through its solar panels on the roof

Gets a minimalist design outside with slim LED headlights, tail lights and 13-inch wheels.

Interior too is minimal with dual digital displays and two seats.

Other features include manual AC and a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety suite comprises a driver’s airbag and 3-point seatbelts for both passengers.

Comes with multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 250 km.

It comes with a battery subscription plan that charges Rs 2 per km.

India’s first solar car, the Vayve Eva, has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It was first showcased in its concept avatar at the Auto Expo 2023 and the indigenous carmaker has showcased it in its production-spec avatar. it comes in three variants: Nova, Stela and Vega. Here are the variant-wise prices of the Vayve Eva:

Variant With the battery rental plan* Without the battery rental plan Nova Rs 3.25 lakh Rs 3.99 lakh Stella Rs 3.99 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Vega Rs 4.49 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh

*The subscription cost for the battery pack is Rs 2 per kilometre. As a result, this reduces the initial cost of the EV as you do not buy the battery pack. However, the automaker has put a minimum cap on the kilometres you must drive, even if you do not drive the Eva. For the entry-level Nova variant, it is 600 km, for the Stella it is 800 km and for the Vega trim, it is 1200 km.

Here is everything you need to know about the Vayve Eva EV:

Exterior

The Vayve Eva has a design very similar to the Mahindra e2O and Reva, although with modern styling elements. It gets sleek LED headlights that are connected via an LED bar in the centre. The grille is blanked off and there’s a small air inlet at the front for cooling off the battery pack and electricals.

It comes with 13-inch aerodynamically designed wheels and a door on either side. The lower portion of the EV has an aggressive cut which looks as if the body has been divided into two segments. There’s a solar panel on the roof which enables the EV to be charged via solar energy.

The rear design is simpler and carries the dual-tone design as the side with an LED tail light strip between the two colours at the rear.

Interior

Inside, it gets two seats which are placed one behind the other. It comes with two displays on the dashboard, one for the instrumentation and the other for the touchscreen. The steering wheel has a 2-spoke design. Below the touchscreen are the controls for manual AC. Other than this, everything else is basic in the cabin including the door handles and storage spaces.

Features And Safety

Even though it is a basic EV, it gets features like dual digital displays (as mentioned above), a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a fixed glass roof. On the safety front, it gets an airbag for the driver and 3-point seatbelts for both occupants.

Electric Powertrain

The Vayve Eva comes with multiple battery pack options based on the chosen variant. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Nova Stella Vega Battery pack 9 kWh 14 kWh 18 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 16 PS 16 PS 20 PS Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD Claimed range 125 km 175 km 250 km

The Vayve Eva is solar-chargeable, which gives it up to 10 km of added range every day. A 15W AC socket can charge it from null to 80 percent in 4 hours. A DC fast charger can charge it from 0-80 percent in 45 minutes and can give it a claimed range of 50 km on a charge for 5 minutes.

Rivals

It is a unique offering that will have no rivals in India. It can, however, be considered an affordable alternative to the MG Comet EV.