MG iM 5 EV Showcased In India At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The MG iM 5 EV comes with three battery pack options and a claimed range of up to 850 km

It comes with LED headlights and tail lights and a screen at the rear to display messages to other drivers.

Inside, it comes with a yoke-steering wheel and three displays.

In addition to the screens it gets a panoramic glass roof and dual wireless phone chargers.

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS.

MG is yet to confirm if it will be launched in India or not.

The iM 5 electric sedan has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as part of MG’s lineup. That’s because iM Motors is part of the same SAIC Group that also operates MG in China. Notably, this EV was showcased at the Geneva Auto Show 2024 and will go on sale in the European market in 2025. Let us take a look at everything that is offered in the electric sedan:

Exterior

The MG iM 5 comes with a sleek exterior design that looks aerodynamic from every angle. It gets a sleek and wavy headlight design with a projector LED unit and a bonnet that tapers towards the front. It has a blanked-off grille and C-shaped air inlets in the front bumper finished in black that gives added contrast to the fascia.

In profile, it comes with flush-type door handles and 19-inch aerodynamically designed black alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to bigger 20-inch units.

The rear features a wavy LED light bar placed on a black strip. However, the highlight here is the iM 5 features a display with pixelated elements where you can display customised messages to other drivers.

Here are the dimensions of the MG sedan:

Criteria Dimensions Length 4931 mm Width 1960 mm Height 1474 mm Wheelbase 2950 mm

Interior

The MG iM 5 has an interior design that is very futuristic and has not been seen on any other car in India. It features a yoke-type steering wheel, which is similar to the ones of some of the global models of Tesla and Lexus. It comes with a huge touchscreen and a passenger display, Notably, the instrumentation is shown in the touchscreen itself. It also has sleek AC vents and a central display to control all the functionalities of the EV.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, it comes with a dual-integrated display setup (including a 26.3-inch touchscreen and a 15.5-inch passenger display), another 10.5-inch central display for operating other controls in the car 21-speaker sound system and 256-colour ambient lighting. It features dual-zone AC, a powered tailgate, and two 50 W wireless phone chargers with a cooling function. It also gets a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature that is specific to EVs. Moreover, the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) are electrically adjustable and are equipped with functions including heating, memory and automatic tilt during reversing.

In terms of safety, it features 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, and 3-point seatbelts for both front and rear seat passengers. It also comes with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

The MG iM 5 sedan comes with three battery pack options and two drivetrain setups, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 75 kWh 83 kWh 100 kWh No. Of Electric Motors 1 1 1 2 (one on each axle) Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 216 PS 248 PS 300 PS 579 PS (combined) Torque 450 Nm 500 Nm 500 Nm 800 Nm (combined) Claimed Range (CLTC*) 650 km 710 km 850 km 780 km

*CLTC = China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

The MG iM 5 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just two seconds.

Expected Launch And Price

MG is yet to confirm the possibility of introducing the iM 5 sedan in India. If launched, we expect it to be priced over Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

