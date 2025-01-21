All
VinFast At Auto Expo 2025: 6 Electric SUVs And 1 Electric Pickup Truck Concept Showcased

Modified On Jan 21, 2025 12:34 PM By Dipan for VinFast VF6

The carmaker has already confirmed that two of its models, the VF 6 and VF 7, will be launched by Diwali 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 saw the introduction of a lot of new cars in India, and it also debuted the Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast. The carmaker has revealed 7 models at the 2025 Auto Expo, out of which two models will be launched by Diwali 2025. Here’s the entire list:

VinFast VF 3

VinFast VF 3

The VinFast VF 3 is the smallest car in the Vietnamese carmaker’s global lineup and in India, it will rival the MG Comet EV. The small 2-door EV comes with a boxy design with amenities like LED projector headlights, 10-inch floating touchscreen and power windows. Globally, it comes with a single electric motor that produces 43.5 PS and 110 Nm. We expect that the VF 3 to be one of the most affordable entry-level EVs in India upon launch.

VinFast VF 6

VinFast VF 6

One of the first cars to come out of VinFast’s lineup in India will be the VF 6, which will be launched by Diwali in 2025. The VF 6 is an electric SUV that gets a sleek body style and 5-seater layout. It comes with premium features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, heads-up display (HUD), and heated and ventilated front seats. It comes with a single battery pack that has a claimed range of up to 410 km. 

VinFast VF 7

VinFast VF 7

The VinFast VF 7 is another car that the carmaker confirmed will be launched by Diwali 2025. It comes with two battery pack options, an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup and a claimed range of up to 450 km. Its feature suite includes a 15-inch touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof and a 360-degree camera. It will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Also Read: Top SUVs Showcased And Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025 

VinFast VF 8

VinFast VF 8

The VinFast VF 8 was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, however, its India launch is yet to be confirmed by the carmaker. The global-spec model comes with an 87.7 kWh battery pack with a maximum claimed range of 457 km. Its feature suite includes a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, 11 airbags and a 360-degree camera. VinFast is expected to price the electric SUV from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

VinFast VF 9

VinFast VF 9

The VinFast VF 9 is the flagship electric offering by the Vietnamese carmaker that comes with a 123 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 531 km. It gets an all-wheel-drive setup with the dual motors producing 408 PS and 620 Nm. It comes with 11 airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 14-speaker sound system. The VF 9 will rival the Kia EV9 and BMW iX when it launches in India.

VinFast VF e34

VinFast VF e34 Front Left Side

The VinFast VF e34 has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, but the carmaker is yet to confirm whether it will be launched in India or not. It comes with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 319 km and is mated with a 150 PS electric motor. This too comes with a loaded feature suite including amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display and a 6-speaker sound system.

VinFast VF Wild Concept

VinFast VF Wild Concept

VinFast also showcased the VF Wild, an electric pickup concept, which was unveiled globally in January 2024. The highlight feature of the VF Wild is that the truck bed can be expanded from five to eight feet by folding the rear seats. It was shown with features such as a panoramic sunroof and digital outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Which VinFast model are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

