Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept Makes Its India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 08:59 AM By Shreyash for Isuzu D-Max

The all-electric version concept of the D-Max pickup has undergone through revision and features EV-specific design

It was first showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show in the first half of 2024.

Exterior highlights include a new grille with blue inserts and revised LED tail lights.

Uses a 66.9 kWh battery pack and comes paired with a 177 PS electric motor.

Comes with full-time all-wheel-drive (AWD) being an offroad pickup.

India launch is yet to be confirmed.

After making its debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 in the first half of 2024, the all-electric Isuzu D-Max BEV concept is now being showcased in India at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The pickup features a fresh look and EV-specific design elements that distinguish it from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Design

The fascia of the Isuzu D-Max BEV concept has been extensively updated with a new two-bar grille now accentuated with blue inserts to emphasise its electric identity. The lower half of the grille is completely new, with rugged elements that connect to the fog lamp housing. It stands on high-profile tyres fitted on dual-tone alloy wheels. The electrified D-Max pickup features vertically stacked tail lights at the rear. The cargo gate bears the 'Isuzu D-Max' moniker, along with an ‘EV’ badge on the rear-side portion of the cargo bed.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Powertrian

Isuzu has equipped the all-electric D-Max concept with a 66.9 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 66.9 kWh Motor 2 Power 177 PS Torque 325 Nm Drive Type All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The electric variant of the D-Max boasts a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and is capable of reaching a top speed of up to 130 kmph.

Expected India Launch And Rivals

Isuzu is yet to confirm the launch of the all-electric version of the D-Max in India. If launched, it can be regarded as an all-electric alternative to the Toyota Hilux.

