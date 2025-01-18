All
VinFast VF 7 Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 09:50 AM By CarDekho for VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF 7 will serve in the premium electric SUV category, rivaling the upcoming BYD Sealion 7, as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6

VinFast VF 7 showcased at auto expo 2025

  • VinFast VF 7 unveiled with a modern design and minimalist interior at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

  • It is offered in two variants with a single 75.3 kWh battery pack with both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options. 

  • Feature highlights include a 15-inch infotainment system, a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and ADAS. 

  • Prices for the VinFast VF 7 are expected to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

VinFast has made its debut in India with the unveiling of the VF 7 electric SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. While prices for the VF 7 are yet to be announced, the automaker has positioned it in the premium EV category. In this report, we provide a brief overview of the VF 7, highlighting its design, interior, range, and features.

VinFast VF 7 Design

Overall, VinFast has adopted a clean design approach for the VF 7. Up front, it features sleek LED DRLs that immediately catch your attention. The headlight setup is positioned below them, and despite being an EV, it incorporates a traditional honeycomb grille that enhances its appearance.

VinFast VF 7 Design

Moving to the side, the VF 7 looks muscular, thanks to its pronounced wheel arches and side body cladding. It also features flush-fitted door handles, adding a premium touch to its exterior. The rear end appears elegant with its connected LED tail lights, while the blacked-out rear bumper enhances its robust appearance. The VF 7 measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. 

VinFast VF 7 Interior

VinFast VF 7 Interior

The minimalist design approach continues inside the VF 7, with its dashboard housing only a floating infotainment system, giving it an uncluttered look. Below it are buttons for drive mode selection, while the centre console features ample storage space. The interior also showcases a dual-tone colour scheme with plenty of silver accents throughout. 

Notably, the VF 7 does not have an instrument cluster, however, we think that will not be an issue, as it includes a heads-up display that provides all the necessary information.

VinFast VF 7 Features

The VinFast VF 7 comes equipped with features such as a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a wireless phone charger. Safety features include 8 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot detection.

VinFast VF 7 Range and Powertrain Specification

The VinFast VF 7 is offered with a single 75.3 kWh battery pack, but in two states of tune. The base variant gets a 204 PS/310 Nm single electric motor setup, paired with a front-wheel drivetrain, while the top-spec variant features a 354 PS/ 500 Nm dual electric motor setup coupled to an all-wheel drivetrain. The former delivers a claimed range of 450 km, while the latter offers a claimed range of 431 km.

VinFast VF 7 Price and Rivals

VinFast is yet to reveal prices for the VF 7, which we expect to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will serve as an alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Kia EV6.

