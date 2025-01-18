New BMW X3 Launched In India At Auto Expo 2025, Starts From Rs 75.80 Lakh

The new X3 now gets a brand new exterior design and features a modern cabin layout

Exterior highlights include all new headlights, grille, and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Features an all-black cabin along with leatherette wrapped steering wheel and seats.

Comes with amenities like a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powered by either a 2-litre turbo-petrol or a 2-litre diesel engine option, both featuring mild-hybrid technology.

Following its global unveil in June 2024, the fourth-generation BMW X3 has been launched on our shores at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starting from Rs 75.80 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new X3 gets an all new design inspired from the BMW 5 series inside and out, while the powertrain choices for the India-spec version includes both turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Let’s have a look at what the new X3 has to offer.

A Completely New Design

The front-end of the X3 has a large grille, flanked by a pair of sleek LED headlights with new DRL signatures. While the overall silhouette of the SUV looks similar to its previous version, the new X3 sits on new 19-inch alloy wheels. The lines are also much softer, giving it a nice sleek look. From the rear, the 2025 BMW X3 has a lot of resemblance to the XM, specially due to thinner Y-shaped tail lights. The number plate housing has also been shifted down to the bumper.

Modern Cabin Layout

The 2025 BMW X3 gets a new dashboard with plenty of ambient lighting elements which looks more modern than before. In terms of features, it comes with a 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other features include ambient lighting with multiple colours, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and a tri-zone climate control. Safety features include multiple airbags, a host of ADAS features, electronic stability control, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitor, parking assist and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Choices

BMW is offering the new X3 with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 193 PS 200 PS Torque 310 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drive Type AWD AWD

Rivals

The BMW X3 continues its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.