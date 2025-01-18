VinFast VF e34 Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

The electric SUV comes with a single-motor setup and a claimed range of 277 km

VinFast, the Vietnamese carmaker, is going all guns blazing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is showcasing many new models for the Indian market. Among these is the VinFast VF e34 electric SUV, which has a single-motor setup and a claimed range of 277 km. However, the carmaker is yet to confirm whether the EV will make its India debut or not.

Exterior

Like the other VinFast offerings, the VF e34 comes with V-shaped connected LED DRLs, the centre of which houses the VinFast logo. It comes with LED projector headlights beneath the DRLs, a blanked-off grille and a black air intake on the lower portion of the bumper with chrome embellishments.

In profile it gets black cladding on the door and wheel arches, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome surrounds on the windows.

It comes with wraparound LED tail lights which are connected by a LED strip that has a similar design to the front DRLs. The rear bumper is black to underline the rugged nature of the EV.

Interior

Inside, the VF e34 has a grey theme with a 3-spoke steering wheel and the centre console has a gloss black finish that extends to the vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console houses cupholders, rotary drive mode selector and push-button start/stop. The dashboard also features sleek AC vents with brushed aluminium elements.

The seats get grey fabric upholstery and all the seats come with adjustable headrests.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the VinFast VF e34 comes with a 10-inch touchscreen, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto AC, a 6-speaker sound system and a 7-inch screen on the rear centre console.

The safety suite is equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The global-spec VinFast VF e34 comes with a single battery pack option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 41.9 kWh No, of electric motor 1 Power 150 PS Torque 242 Nm Claimed range 277 km (NEDC) Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*NEDC = National Economic Development Council

A DC fast charger can charge from 10-70 percent in 27 minutes. The EV is equipped with three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Expected Price And Rivals

Vinfast is yet to confirm whether the VF e34 will be launched in India. However, if it is launched, it can be priced at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

