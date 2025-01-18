New MG Astor Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

The updated MG Astor will come with a strong hybrid engine, making it the first car from the carmaker in India to get this powertrain option

The upcoming MG Astor has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The updated Astor was previously revealed globally in August 2024 and the carmaker has now confirmed that it will make its way to India soon. The updated SUV will come with a design overhaul, feature additions and a new hybrid powertrain. Let us take a look at the upcoming Astor:

Exterior

The MG Astor comes with connected LED DRLs, projector LED headlights and a bigger grille with honeycomb mesh elements. It also comes with C-shaped air intakes.

In profile, it gets new dual-tone alloy wheels and a chrome strip on the black body cladding. At the rear, it comes with wraparound tail lights and a refreshed bumper with silver accents.

Interior

Inside, it comes with a new 3-spoke steering wheel with flattened top and bottom portions and hexagonal AC vents. The centre console has been redesigned with a new aircraft-style gear lever, two cupholders and an electronic parking brake. The seats come with adjustable headrests on all seats and leatherette seat upholstery.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the global-spec Astor comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, heated front seats and auto AC.

The safety suite includes features like 6 airbags, 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like collision mitigation assist and adaptive cruise control.

All these features are expected to be part of the India-spec model.

Powertrain Option

The new Astor will come with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine Power 196 PS Torque 465 Nm Transmission 3-speed automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The updated MG Astor is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

