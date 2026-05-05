2026 Honda City And City Hybrid Facelift Launch Date Confirmed; Honda ZR-V Also Coming To India

Honda India is all set to revive its lineup with the launch of facelifted versions of the City and City Hybrid as well as a new addition in the form of the ZR-V. We now have confirmation that all three products will be launched on May 22. While the City twins are expected to get largely cosmetic updates, the ZR-V is expected to be Honda’s new flagship model and will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). Here is all you need to know about these products:

What To Expect From The 2026 Honda City Facelift & City Hybrid Facelift?

Exterior

The overall exterior design of the City and City Hybrid facelift is expected to remain largely the same. Up front, the facelifted models are expected to sport a redesigned fascia which could include updated bumpers and a new grille.

In profile, the overall silhouette is expected to remain identical to the current cars’, although the 16-inch alloy wheels might sport an updated look.

At the rear, the updated City twins are expected not to be much different from the current versions. However, small updates could come in the form of reprofiled taillamps and new bumpers.

Honda is also likely to refresh the colour palette of the City and City Hybrid, bringing in some new colours alongside the six options offered on the current version.

Interior

Inside, the City and City Hybrid facelift’s interior is expected to be similar to the current versions’, rather than getting a completely new design. The dashboard layout could remain similar, with the touchscreen infotainment screen taking the centre stage with vertical AC vents and rotary dials for AC controls.

Other changes to the interior could include new colour themes and upholstery, an updated steering wheel design and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Features & Safety

The current Honda City twins already pack in a lot of features, but with the evolving market trends and competition, the carmaker is expected to offer new features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (similar to the Honda Elevate), a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Apart from this, it is expected to carry forward its existing feature set which includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the City and City Hybrid facelifts are likely to come equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESP), ISOFIX child seat mounts, blind view monitor, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC) and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Additionally, the City Hybrid is also expected to be offered with an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Powertrain

The 2026 Honda City and City Hybrid facelifts are expected to remain unchanged mechanically, which means powering them would be the same engine and transmission options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Specifications Honda City Honda City Hybrid Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid Power 121 PS 126 PS Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT e-CVT

MT- Manual transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda City facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City Hybrid is likely to retail from Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The City rivals other sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. The City Hybrid on the other hand, has no direct rivals, but can be an alternative to strong-hybrid SUVs in the price bracket like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris and the Toyota Hyryder.

Note: Images of current Honda City for representation only.

What To Expect From The Honda ZR-V?

Exterior

The Honda ZR-V will be sold in India as a CBU(Completely Built-up Unit), and hence, the design and dimensions are likely to be identical to the international-spec model.

Up front, it gets a clean and sporty fascia, with a large gloss-black grille which gives it a striking presence. You also get slim LED headlights with DRLs which get a smoked effect. The front bumper has a chunky appearance that helps improve the car’s stance, and paired with the sculpted bonnet, it gives the SUV a muscular yet sophisticated look.

From the side, the ZR-V looks well-proportioned with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, gloss black body cladding and a sharkfin antenna which come together for a clean look.

Moving to the rear, the ZR-V sports LED taillights and a clean tailgate design that keeps things modern and elegant. The bumper gets chunky gloss black cladding which helps add some contrast, and dual exhaust tips to add a touch of sportiness.

Interior

Inside, the ZR-V follows a similar design language as the exterior, with a clean look and well laid-out controls. The dashboard gets an upright design with a honeycomb mesh trim running across the central and side AC vents. You also get a three-spoke steering wheel, digital driver’s display and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system on top.

Notably, Honda has also swapped out the gearshifter knob for buttons in the centre console for a neat look that also frees up space and enhances practicality.

Features & Safety

Internationally, the ZR-V is offered with features such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, heads-up display, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety-wise, globally it is offered with 11 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors and a Level 2 ADAS suite (advanced driver assistance systems). It has also scored 4-stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests in 2023.

However, it remains to be seen how many of these features make it to the India-spec ZR-V.

Powertrain

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be available in India with a strong-hybrid powertrain, drawing power from a 2-litre petrol engine paired to a strong-hybrid system with two electric motors. Here’s a detailed breakdown of this specification:

Engine 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT

Expected Price & Features

The Honda ZR-V is expected to be priced at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.