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    BMW M440i Convertible Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.09 Crore

    The M440i shares its engine with an M car and is capable of doing a capped top speed of 250 kmph

    Published On May 04, 2026 01:36 PM By Bikramjit

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    BMW M440i

    BMW India has launched the M440i convertible in India. It's priced above a crore, and for that tag, the bimmer brings exhilarating performance with a 3-litre in-line six turbo petrol engine under its hood. Being a convertible, it does have the suave styling with an openable soft-top. The car is offered in a single variant and eight colour options. If you want to know more in detail about it, read below:

    Price

    The BMW M440i is offered in a single variant, which is priced as follows:

    Variants

    Price

    M440i xDrive Convertible

    Rs 1.09 crore
    *Price is ex-showroom, pan-India

    Design

    • The BMW M440i convertible has a sporty stance with a clean design.

    BMW M440i

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4770 mm, Width: 1852 mm, Height: 1394 mm, Wheelbase: 2851 mm, Ground clearance: 126 mm
    • The front gets adaptive LED headlights, which have a smoked finish. 

    BMW M440i

    • The car also gets vertically oriented BMW’s signature kidney grille finished in gloss black.

    BMW M440i

    • The M440i rides on 19-inch M alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. Keen-eyed viewers would notice that the brake callipers are finished in red with an M logo.

    Soft-top functioning:

    The soft-top roof has a fabric design and opens or closes in 18 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 50 kmph.

    BMW M440i

    • The rear features a gloss black diffuser and slim LED taillights with a 3D effect inspired by the BMW M4 CSL.

    Colour Options:

    The BMW M440i is available in eight colours: Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Alpine white.

    Interior And Features

    • The BMW M440i can be had in three interior themes: Black, Tacora Red, or Cognac, paired with leatherette upholstery.

    BMW M440i

    • The cabin is strictly a four-seater with front and rear centre armrests, splitting into a 2+2 layout.

    • The dashboard has a minimalistic design, and it houses a curved dual-display arrangement featuring a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

    BMW M440i

    • The 3-spoke steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has a flat-bottom design with plenty of tactile buttons for easier controls.

    • The front seats, borrowed from the M340i, provide electric adjustment along with position memory settings and lumbar support.

    BMW M440i

    • Other features in the M440i Convertible include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charger, a digital key, a head-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and connected car tech.

    • Safety features in the M440i include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Powertrain

    The BMW M440i share the same B58 turbo petrol engine used in the BMW M340i. The detailed specifications are listed below:

    Engine

    3-litre inline 6-cylinder turbo-petrol 

    Electrical System

    48V mild hybrid assist

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive

    Transmission

    8-speed torque converter automatic

    Power

    374 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    4.9 seconds

    Top Speed

    250 kmph*
    *Electronically capped   BMW M440i

    Rivals

    The BMW M440i will directly rival the convertible Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet and can be considered as an alternative to the BMW Z4.

    BMW M440i

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    BMW M440i Convertible Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.09 Crore
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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