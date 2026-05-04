BMW M440i Convertible Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.09 Crore

Published On May 04, 2026 01:36 PM By Bikramjit

BMW India has launched the M440i convertible in India. It's priced above a crore, and for that tag, the bimmer brings exhilarating performance with a 3-litre in-line six turbo petrol engine under its hood. Being a convertible, it does have the suave styling with an openable soft-top. The car is offered in a single variant and eight colour options. If you want to know more in detail about it, read below:

Price

The BMW M440i is offered in a single variant, which is priced as follows:

Variants Price M440i xDrive Convertible Rs 1.09 crore

Design

The BMW M440i convertible has a sporty stance with a clean design.

*Price is ex-showroom, pan-India

Dimensions: Length: 4770 mm, Width: 1852 mm, Height: 1394 mm, Wheelbase: 2851 mm, Ground clearance: 126 mm

The front gets adaptive LED headlights, which have a smoked finish.

The car also gets vertically oriented BMW’s signature kidney grille finished in gloss black.

The M440i rides on 19-inch M alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. Keen-eyed viewers would notice that the brake callipers are finished in red with an M logo.

Soft-top functioning: The soft-top roof has a fabric design and opens or closes in 18 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 50 kmph.

The rear features a gloss black diffuser and slim LED taillights with a 3D effect inspired by the BMW M4 CSL.

Colour Options: The BMW M440i is available in eight colours: Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Cape York Green, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Alpine white.

Interior And Features

The BMW M440i can be had in three interior themes: Black, Tacora Red, or Cognac, paired with leatherette upholstery.

The cabin is strictly a four-seater with front and rear centre armrests, splitting into a 2+2 layout.

The dashboard has a minimalistic design, and it houses a curved dual-display arrangement featuring a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 3-spoke steering wheel is leather-wrapped and has a flat-bottom design with plenty of tactile buttons for easier controls.

The front seats, borrowed from the M340i, provide electric adjustment along with position memory settings and lumbar support.

Other features in the M440i Convertible include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charger, a digital key, a head-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and connected car tech.

Safety features in the M440i include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

The BMW M440i share the same B58 turbo petrol engine used in the BMW M340i. The detailed specifications are listed below:

Engine 3-litre inline 6-cylinder turbo-petrol Electrical System 48V mild hybrid assist Drivetrain All-wheel drive Transmission 8-speed torque converter automatic Power 374 PS Torque 500 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.9 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph*

Rivals

*Electronically capped

The BMW M440i will directly rival the convertible Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet and can be considered as an alternative to the BMW Z4.