Tesla Model Y Vs BMW iX1 LWB: Two Different Takes On Premium Electric SUV

With the launch of the Tesla Model Y in India, buyers looking for a premium electric SUV now have another interesting option to consider in this space. Known for its minimalist design and tech-focused experience, the Model Y brings a very different approach compared to most luxury EVs currently on sale.

In India, one of its closest rivals is the BMW iX1 LWB, which focuses more on offering a luxury SUV experience with comfort, premium cabin quality, and everyday usability.

While both electric SUVs may not target exactly the same kind of buyers, the price range they are offered in makes this an interesting comparison. Let’s take a closer look at their pricing, dimensions, features, and performance figures.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price

Model Tesla Model Y BMW iX1 LWB Price (ex-showroom) Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 51.40 lakh

The BMW iX1 LWB is the more affordable option here, undercutting the Tesla Model Y by nearly Rs 8.5 lakh.

The Tesla, however, positions itself as a more tech-focused offering with additional equipment and a completely different cabin experience, which partly explains its higher pricing.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Dimensions

Parameter Tesla Model Y BMW iX1 LWB Length 4790 mm (+174 mm) 4616 mm Width 2129 mm (+284 mm) 1845 mm Height 1624 mm (-3 mm) 1627 mm Wheelbase 2890 mm (+90 mm) 2800 mm

The Tesla Model Y is noticeably larger than the BMW iX1 LWB in almost every parameter. Its longer body and wheelbase should help free up more cabin space, while the extra width gives it a stronger road presence overall.

The BMW iX1 LWB, meanwhile, remains the more compact SUV of the two. This could make it slightly easier to drive and park in tighter city conditions.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Colour Options

Tesla Model Y BMW iX1 LWB Stealth Grey M Carbon Black Metallic Pearl White Multi-Coat Skyscraper Grey Metallic Diamond Black Mineral White Metallic Glacier Blue Sterling Copper Quick Silver M Portimao Blue Ultra Red —

Both electric SUVs offer a premium mix of colour options, including shades of grey, white, black, and blue.

The Tesla Model Y, however, offers slightly bolder choices like Ultra Red and Glacier Blue, which help it stand out more visually. The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to more elegant shades that suit its luxury-focused character.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Powertain

Parameter Tesla Model Y BMW iX1 LWB Number of electric motor 1 1 0-100 kmph 5.9 seconds 8.6 seconds Claimed Range 500 km 531 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Front-wheel Top speed 201 kmph 175 kmph

The Tesla Model Y feels noticeably quicker on paper, and that should translate into a more effortless driving experience, especially during quick overtakes.

The iX1 LWB does not chase outright performance in the same way. Instead, BMW seems to have focused more on ease of driving. While it may not feel as quick as the Tesla, it offers a slightly higher claimed range, which could appeal more to buyers prioritising efficiency.

So while the Model Y stands out with its stronger performance figures, the iX1 LWB counters with slightly better range and a more relaxed driving character.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Features

Equipment Tesla Model Y BMW iX1 LWB LED headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ Wheel-size 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment touchscreen 16-inch 10.7-inch In-built entertainment system for movies and TV shows ✅ ❌ Infotainment system for second-row passengers ✅ (8-inch) ❌ Digital Driver’s Display No ✅, 10.25-inch Powered front-row seats ✅ ✅ Front-row Seat Ventilation and Heating ✅ ❌ Powered second-row seats with heating function ✅ ❌ Memory function ✅ ✅, for driver only Sunroof ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass) ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass) Automatic climate control ✅, dual-zone ✅, dual-zone Wireless phone charging ✅ ✅ Audio system 9-speaker sound system 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags Multiple 8 ADAS features ✅ ✅ Self-driving features ✅ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅, with front and rear parking sensors ❌, Reverse parking camera with front and rear parking sensors Electronic parking brake with auto hold function ✅ ✅

Step inside the Model Y and it immediately feels very different from a conventional luxury SUV. Its large central touchscreen controls almost every function inside the car, giving it a futuristic and minimalistic feel. Features like in-built entertainment apps, a rear touchscreen for passengers, powered rear seats, and self-driving tech further add to the experience.

The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to a more traditional car layout with a separate driver’s display and physical controls integrated into the cabin. It also offers a richer audio experience with its Harman Kardon sound system.

The overall experience inside the Tesla appears far more tech-driven, the BMW counters with a more familiar and comfort-oriented luxury experience.

Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Verdict

Between the two, the Tesla Model Y easily feels like the more unconventional approach of a premium EV. From its minimalist cabin layout and screen-heavy interface to its stronger performance figures and larger overall footprint, it offers an EV experience that feels noticeably different from traditional luxury SUVs.

The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to a more familiar formula. Its cabin design, comfort-oriented nature, and slightly higher claimed range make it feel more approachable, especially for buyers moving into the premium EV space from a conventional luxury car.

So while the Model Y stands out with its tech-first and futuristic character, the iX1 LWB appeals more with its familiar luxury experience and relatively more accessible pricing. If modern tech and stronger performance matter more to you, the Tesla makes a stronger case. However, if comfort, familiarity, and a relatively lower price point are your priorities, the BMW iX1 LWB could be the better fit.

If you are considering a premium electric SUV, here are some other options worth looking at alongside the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX1 LWB: