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    Tesla Model Y Vs BMW iX1 LWB: Two Different Takes On Premium Electric SUV

    One focuses on a minimalist and tech-loaded approach, while the other sticks to a more traditional SUV experience. Which premium EV suits you better? Find out

    Published On May 11, 2026 05:25 PM By CarDekho

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    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB

    With the launch of the Tesla Model Y in India, buyers looking for a premium electric SUV now have another interesting option to consider in this space. Known for its minimalist design and tech-focused experience, the Model Y brings a very different approach compared to most luxury EVs currently on sale.

    In India, one of its closest rivals is the BMW iX1 LWB, which focuses more on offering a luxury SUV experience with comfort, premium cabin quality, and everyday usability.

    While both electric SUVs may not target exactly the same kind of buyers, the price range they are offered in makes this an interesting comparison. Let’s take a closer look at their pricing, dimensions, features, and performance figures.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price

    Model

    Tesla Model Y

    BMW iX1 LWB

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 51.40 lakh
    • The BMW iX1 LWB is the more affordable option here, undercutting the Tesla Model Y by nearly Rs 8.5 lakh.

    • The Tesla, however, positions itself as a more tech-focused offering with additional equipment and a completely different cabin experience, which partly explains its higher pricing.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tesla Model Y

    BMW iX1 LWB

    Length

    4790 mm (+174 mm)

    4616 mm

    Width

    2129 mm (+284 mm)

    1845 mm

    Height

    1624 mm (-3 mm)

    1627 mm

    Wheelbase

    2890 mm (+90 mm)

    2800 mm
    • The Tesla Model Y is noticeably larger than the BMW iX1 LWB in almost every parameter. Its longer body and wheelbase should help free up more cabin space, while the extra width gives it a stronger road presence overall.

    Tesla Model Y side profile
    BMW iX1 LWB

    • The BMW iX1 LWB, meanwhile, remains the more compact SUV of the two. This could make it slightly easier to drive and park in tighter city conditions.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Colour Options

    Tesla Model Y 

    BMW iX1 LWB

    Stealth Grey

    M Carbon Black Metallic

    Pearl White Multi-Coat

    Skyscraper Grey Metallic

    Diamond Black

    Mineral White Metallic

    Glacier Blue

    Sterling Copper

    Quick Silver

    M Portimao Blue

    Ultra Red

    • Both electric SUVs offer a premium mix of colour options, including shades of grey, white, black, and blue.

    • The Tesla Model Y, however, offers slightly bolder choices like Ultra Red and Glacier Blue, which help it stand out more visually. The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to more elegant shades that suit its luxury-focused character.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Powertain

    Parameter 

    Tesla Model Y

    BMW iX1 LWB 

    Number of electric motor

    1

    1

    0-100 kmph 

    5.9 seconds 

    8.6 seconds 

    Claimed Range 

    500 km

    531 km

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Front-wheel

    Top speed

    201 kmph

    175 kmph
    • The Tesla Model Y feels noticeably quicker on paper, and that should translate into a more effortless driving experience, especially during quick overtakes.

    Tesla Model Y front design
    BMW iX1 LWB

    • The iX1 LWB does not chase outright performance in the same way. Instead, BMW seems to have focused more on ease of driving. While it may not feel as quick as the Tesla, it offers a slightly higher claimed range, which could appeal more to buyers prioritising efficiency.

    • So while the Model Y stands out with its stronger performance figures, the iX1 LWB counters with slightly better range and a more relaxed driving character.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Features

    Equipment

    Tesla Model Y

    BMW iX1 LWB

    LED headlamps with DRLs

    Wheel-size

    19-inch alloy wheels 

    18-inch alloy wheels 

    Infotainment touchscreen

    16-inch 

    10.7-inch 

    In-built entertainment system for movies and TV shows

    Infotainment system for second-row passengers

    ✅ (8-inch)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    No 

    ✅, 10.25-inch

    Powered front-row seats 

    Front-row Seat Ventilation and Heating

    Powered second-row seats with heating function

    Memory function

    ✅, for driver only 

    Sunroof 

    ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass)

    ✅, panoramic (fixed-glass)

    Automatic climate control 

    ✅, dual-zone

    ✅, dual-zone

    Wireless phone charging 

    ✅ 

    Audio system

    9-speaker sound system

    12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 

    Ambient lighting 

    Connected car tech

    Airbags

    Multiple

    8

    ADAS features

    Self-driving features

    		  ✅

    360-degree camera

    ✅, with front and rear parking sensors

    ❌, Reverse parking camera with front and rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

    • Step inside the Model Y and it immediately feels very different from a conventional luxury SUV. Its large central touchscreen controls almost every function inside the car, giving it a futuristic and minimalistic feel. Features like in-built entertainment apps, a rear touchscreen for passengers, powered rear seats, and self-driving tech further add to the experience.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard
    BMW iX1 LWB

    • The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to a more traditional car layout with a separate driver’s display and physical controls integrated into the cabin. It also offers a richer audio experience with its Harman Kardon sound system.

    • The overall experience inside the Tesla appears far more tech-driven, the BMW counters with a more familiar and comfort-oriented luxury experience.

    Tesla Model Y vs BMW iX1 LWB: Verdict

    Between the two, the Tesla Model Y easily feels like the more unconventional approach of a premium EV. From its minimalist cabin layout and screen-heavy interface to its stronger performance figures and larger overall footprint, it offers an EV experience that feels noticeably different from traditional luxury SUVs.

    Tesla Model Y driving

    The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, sticks to a more familiar formula. Its cabin design, comfort-oriented nature, and slightly higher claimed range make it feel more approachable, especially for buyers moving into the premium EV space from a conventional luxury car.

    BMW iX1

    So while the Model Y stands out with its tech-first and futuristic character, the iX1 LWB appeals more with its familiar luxury experience and relatively more accessible pricing. If modern tech and stronger performance matter more to you, the Tesla makes a stronger case. However, if comfort, familiarity, and a relatively lower price point are your priorities, the BMW iX1 LWB could be the better fit.

    If you are considering a premium electric SUV, here are some other options worth looking at alongside the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX1 LWB:

    • Kia EV6: Delivers much stronger performance with its dual-motor AWD setup, offering quick acceleration while still feeling smooth and effortless to drive.

    • Volvo EC40: Blends sporty styling with strong performance from its dual-motor setup, while also offering a comfortable ride and a feature-rich cabin experience.

    • BYD Sealion 7: Stands out with its coupe-SUV styling, premium interior quality, long real-world range, and a loaded feature list.
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