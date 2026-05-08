Tata Nexon Gets A New Variant, Becomes The First SUV To Offer A Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in India, and numbers don’t lie. Over a million units of the SUV have been sold, and to celebrate the same, Tata has launched a new variant of the SUV. The new Pure Plus PS variant introduces the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, making the Nexon the most affordable SUV with this feature.

Interestingly, the variant is offered across multiple powertrain options and comes with many premium features, making it a top pick for those chasing value. Let’s take a closer look at the new variant’s pricing, features, and powertrain specifications:

Price

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG Gearbox Manual Automatic Manual Automatic Manual Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh

As seen above, pricing for the Pure Plus PS starts from Rs 9.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the . There is a price difference of Rs 25,000 between the manual and AMT variants. The Nexon is the only SUV to offer a turbo-petrol engine with CNG, and the CNG version comes at an additional Rs 80,000.

2026 Tata Nexon Pure Plus PS: What Are The Updates?

Tata has been smart to realize that Indians love sunroofs, and even more when it’s a larger panoramic unit. While many automakers are offering a single-pane sunroof under Rs 10 lakh, the Nexon becomes the first SUV to get a panoramic one under Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, the new Pure Plus trim also gets comfort and safety features that make the deal feel very compelling at this price point. The top features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, and ORVMs with auto-fold. Moreover, you also get auto LED headlamps and taillamps as part of the package.

Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG Power 120 PS 115 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT* 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT 6-speed manual

*Automated-manual transmission

As seen in the table above, Tata is offering this new trim with a wide range of powertrain choices including a turbo-petrol, diesel and bi-fuel CNG combinations with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Rivals

The Tata Nexon’s overall pricing ranges from Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza and Fronx, Kia Sonet and Syros and Mahindra XUV3XO.