India-UK FTA Impact: Jaguar Land Rover Announces Price Reduction Of 2 Range Rover Models In India

At the start of 2026, we came to know about the India-UK Foreign Trade Agreement (FTA) deal that was set to bring down the import tariff on fully-imported vehicles from 110 per cent to 10 per cent. Now, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has taken the initiative and reduced the prices of its fully imported offerings, namely, the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV. So let’s quickly check out their revised rates:

New Prices

Model Old Price New Price Difference Range Rover SV Rs 4.25 crore Rs 3.50 crore (- Rs 75 lakh) Range Rover Sport SV Rs 2.75 crore Rs 2.35 crore (- Rs 40 lakh)

JLR has slashed prices by up to Rs 75 lakh when the fully imported Range Rover models are considered.

What About Other Cars?

The carmaker, however, has announced that prices of its locally produced cars such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and Discovery Sport will not be affected by the FTA.

Even the prices of the Defender and Discovery SUVs will remain unchanged as they are manufactured in Slovakia, Europe which does not fall under the FTA.

Range Rover SV: An Overview

The SV series of Land Rover cars, also known as the Special Vehicles, is handcrafted by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations and offers a high-level of personalisation; beyond the regular variants of the luxury full-size SUV. SV buyers get to choose from multiple additional exterior colours from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette.

The SV-specific interior touches include wood veneers, ceramic components for the gear shifter, and terrain response and volume controls. It is available in a long wheelbase version and up to seven seats. The carmaker is also offering the Range Rover SV in two specially curated design themes: SV Serenity and SV Intrepid.

The range-topping variant of the Range Rover is only available with two engine options: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (537 PS/ 750 Nm) and 3-litre straight-six diesel (351 PS/700 Nm). Both are mated to an automatic transmission. As standard, the new Range Rover gets all-wheel steering, four-wheel drive, and air suspension.

Range Rover Sport SV: An Overview

The Range Rover Sport SV is a slightly sportier looking version of the standard Range Rover SV. It gets subtle design tweaks such as a more aggressive front bumper with larger air vents, dual-twin exhausts, slightly redesigned grille, and wider front and rear tracks, to give it a more commanding stance. It even gets a quad-exhaust setup to further suit the sporty nature of the vehicle. The Range Rover Sport SV also comes with carbon ceramic brakes and 23-inch carbon fibre wheels as optional extras. Inside, it comes with new seats featuring integrated head restraints. It also incorporates an SV button to activate the SV or a personalised drive mode.

It comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine making 635 PS and 750 Nm. It also gets a 350 PS 3-litre in-line six diesel engine. Both get an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup.

CarDekho Says…

It is a good move by JLR Group to slash the prices of two of its popular SUVs in India and to pass the benefits onto the potential customers. We do hope other luxury carmakers also take note and follow in the footsteps of JLR to make their lineups more accessible to the entire car fraternity in our country.