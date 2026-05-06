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    Diesel-powered Tata Harrier And Safari Get NEW Top-spec Variants: Check Out Their Features And Specifications Here

    Tata recently also introduced a new turbo-petrol engine for the Harrier and Safari SUVs

    Published On May 06, 2026 01:18 PM By Yashein

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    Tata Harrier And Safari

    Tata has introduced top-spec Ultra trims for the diesel-powered Harrier and Safari SUVs, which also include a special Red Dark variant. The new variants add several new features with the Ultra trims that were earlier available only with the petrol powertrain. 

    With the diesel Harrier, the variants are called Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Dark. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Safari gets Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra dark variants. Read on as we take you through every update in detail: 

    New Ultra Variants For Harrier And Safari Diesel 

    In the Harrier’s lineup, the Ultra variants are positioned above the Fearless X Plus. Similarly, they are positioned above the Accomplished X Plus in the Safari’s variant lineup. 

    Tata Safari

    Being the top-spec variant, it adds many features that enhance the premiumness quotient of the SUVs. The Ultra variants add features like a larger 14.53-inch infotainment system with a Samsung display, Dolby Atmos, an arcade app suite, a built-in navigation system, and a digital interior rearview mirror (IRVM) with an in-built dashcam. Moreover, you also get a white-and-gold dual-tone interior theme, a memory function for the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), a sliding front armrest, level 2 Plus ADAS, a 65W Type-C charging port and a wash function for the front and rear parking cameras.  

    Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front and rear parking sensors, drive and terrain modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-speaker JBL sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Ultra Red Dark Variants 

    The Ultra Red Dark trims add a hint of sportiness to the exterior and interior of the Harrier and Safari. The special edition comes with cosmetic tweaks such as 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers and special Red Dark badging. Moreover, you also get a sportier cabin with a Carnelian Red colour scheme and red-coloured leatherette seats. 

    Tata Harrier

    Pricing

    Harrier

    Here’s a closer look at the pricing of the Harrier diesel Fearless Ultra and Ultra Red Dark: 

    Variant 

    Manual

    Automatic

    Harrier Fearless Ultra

    Rs 23.85 lakh 

    Rs 25.30 lakh 

    Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark

    Rs 24.40 lakh 

    Rs 25.85 lakh 

    As seen above, there is a difference of almost Rs 1.50 lakh between the manual and automatic, and a difference of Rs 55,000 between the standard and Red Dark variants. 

    Tata Harrier

    Safari:

    Variant 

    Manual

    Automatic

    Safari Accomplished Ultra 7-seater

    Rs 24.50 lakh 

    Rs 25.95 lakh

    Safari Accomplished Ultra 6-seater

    Rs 24.60 lakh 

    Rs 26.05 lakh 

    Safari Accomplished Ultra 7-seater Red Dark 

    Rs 24.86 lakh 

    Rs 26.30 lakh

    Safari Accomplished Ultra 6-seater Red Dark 

    Rs 24.95 lakh 

    Rs 26.40 lakh 

    Safari

    Powertrain 

    Both the Harrier and Safari diesel are powered by a 2-litre turbo diesel engine, as well as a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these engines: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    2-litre diesel

    Power 

    170 PS 

    170 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission 

    6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission 

    Rivals 

    Both the cars compete with SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio N, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the Hyundai Alcazar. The Safari also rivals the newly-launched Mahindra XUV 7XO

    You can take a closer look at the design and interior of the Harrier and Safari in this report.

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