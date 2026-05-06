Diesel-powered Tata Harrier And Safari Get NEW Top-spec Variants: Check Out Their Features And Specifications Here

Tata has introduced top-spec Ultra trims for the diesel-powered Harrier and Safari SUVs, which also include a special Red Dark variant. The new variants add several new features with the Ultra trims that were earlier available only with the petrol powertrain.

With the diesel Harrier, the variants are called Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Dark. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Safari gets Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra dark variants. Read on as we take you through every update in detail:

New Ultra Variants For Harrier And Safari Diesel

In the Harrier’s lineup, the Ultra variants are positioned above the Fearless X Plus. Similarly, they are positioned above the Accomplished X Plus in the Safari’s variant lineup.

Being the top-spec variant, it adds many features that enhance the premiumness quotient of the SUVs. The Ultra variants add features like a larger 14.53-inch infotainment system with a Samsung display, Dolby Atmos, an arcade app suite, a built-in navigation system, and a digital interior rearview mirror (IRVM) with an in-built dashcam. Moreover, you also get a white-and-gold dual-tone interior theme, a memory function for the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), a sliding front armrest, level 2 Plus ADAS, a 65W Type-C charging port and a wash function for the front and rear parking cameras.

Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front and rear parking sensors, drive and terrain modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-speaker JBL sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Ultra Red Dark Variants

The Ultra Red Dark trims add a hint of sportiness to the exterior and interior of the Harrier and Safari. The special edition comes with cosmetic tweaks such as 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers and special Red Dark badging. Moreover, you also get a sportier cabin with a Carnelian Red colour scheme and red-coloured leatherette seats.

Pricing

Harrier

Here’s a closer look at the pricing of the Harrier diesel Fearless Ultra and Ultra Red Dark:

Variant Manual Automatic Harrier Fearless Ultra Rs 23.85 lakh Rs 25.30 lakh Harrier Fearless Ultra Red Dark Rs 24.40 lakh Rs 25.85 lakh

As seen above, there is a difference of almost Rs 1.50 lakh between the manual and automatic, and a difference of Rs 55,000 between the standard and Red Dark variants.

Safari:

Variant Manual Automatic Safari Accomplished Ultra 7-seater Rs 24.50 lakh Rs 25.95 lakh Safari Accomplished Ultra 6-seater Rs 24.60 lakh Rs 26.05 lakh Safari Accomplished Ultra 7-seater Red Dark Rs 24.86 lakh Rs 26.30 lakh Safari Accomplished Ultra 6-seater Red Dark Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 26.40 lakh

Powertrain

Both the Harrier and Safari diesel are powered by a 2-litre turbo diesel engine, as well as a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these engines:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission

Rivals

Both the cars compete with SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio N, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the Hyundai Alcazar. The Safari also rivals the newly-launched Mahindra XUV 7XO.

You can take a closer look at the design and interior of the Harrier and Safari in this report.