8 Things We Learned After Driving The 2026 Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has launched the refreshed 2026 Tiago EV with prices ranging from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. And interestingly, the EV can also be had with a battery rental scheme, where its BaaS pricing starts at Rs 4.79 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. We recently had the chance to drive this new entry-level Tata EV and we thought of putting out our opinions on things that we discovered after driving it. Here you go:

One Of The Easiest EVs To Drive

The Tiago EV is a great car for first-time buyers who will, in fact, get behind the wheel for the first time as well. The carmaker has done a commendable job tuning the throttle response, making acceleration smooth and predictable. Unlike immediate torque in EVs, the Tiago EV builds speed gently and progressively. The seating position also helps. The height-adjustable driver's seat allows drivers of different heights to find a comfortable view of the road. Visibility is good, the controls are physical and straightforward, and the compact dimensions make the car easy to manoeuvre through crowded city streets.

Packed With Features That Matter

The Tiago EV is loaded with modern features and technology. Starting from its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents are welcome. Something that stands out and is still not common in many budget-friendly hatchbacks. This takes up the premium quotient of the Tiago EV to a higher level.

Great Ride Comfort For Indian Roads

The Tiago EV’s suspension absorbs potholes and broken patches easily, helping passengers remain comfortable during commutes. Around town, the car feels composed and settled. What impressed us further was its stability at higher speeds. The car maintains its composure and provides a reassuring sense of control. This balance between comfort and stability makes the Tiago EV suitable for both urban duties and occasional highway journeys.

However, at sharp corners or even at curves on highways, it is not as inspiring as you’d want it to be. The steering requires constant inputs, and while it is predictable, it is not fun around a corner.

Feels More Premium Than Its Price Suggests

The Tiago EV has evolved considerably in terms of design and interior. The styling of the new Tiago EV is wholly new and contemporary, while the cabin brings thoughtful material choices and design elements that create an upmarket feel. The dashboard layout appears modern, the fabric finish on the dashboard and doors is unseen in the segment, and the overall ambience feels more premium than one would expect at this price point. It creates the impression of a car belonging to a higher segment.

Battery Warranty Offers Peace Of Mind

The Tiago EV gets a 15-year warranty on the larger 24 kWh battery pack. For buyers who plan to keep their vehicle for a long period, this warranty can be a decisive factor in the purchase. It reduces concerns about future replacement costs and makes EV ownership feel less intimidating.

Regenerative Braking Controls Could Be More Intuitive

There are however a few things that we expected to be better in the Tata Tiago EV facelift and the first among them is the regenerative braking control system. You have to control regeneration levels using buttons located on the central console. While the system works effectively, the process does not feel particularly natural while driving.

Most modern electric vehicles offer steering-mounted paddle shifters that allow drivers to quickly increase or decrease regeneration levels without taking their hands off the wheel. Such a setup feels more intuitive and encourages drivers to use regenerative braking more frequently.

Boot Space Has Its Limits

The 240 litre boot space is adequate for everyday needs but does not offer exceptional capacity. During our assessment, the boot accommodated two cabin-sized trolley bags and a laptop bag, but we had to carefully place them as if we were playing tetris. Beyond this, space becomes limited, because fitting larger bags in Tiago’s EVs boot is a challenge.

Families planning longer trips may need to pack carefully, especially when travelling with multiple passengers and luggage.

Fit And Finish Still Need Attention

The Tiago EV creates a premium first impression, but on closer inspection we found areas where quality consistency could improve. Some panel gaps appear uneven, and certain plastic trim pieces do not align as neatly as expected. These issues do not affect functionality, but they do slightly dilute the otherwise premium feel of the vehicle.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV focuses on what matters most to everyday buyers. It is easy to drive, comfortable on Indian roads, well-equipped with useful features, and backed by an impressive battery warranty. Its premium design and approachable driving manners make it one of the most attractive entry points into EVs.

There are areas that could be improved. After driving the 2026 Tata Tiago EV, we came away with one clear conclusion: if your priority is an affordable electric car that feels familiar, practical, and easy to live with every day, the Tiago EV makes a compelling case for itself.

All prices are ex-showroom