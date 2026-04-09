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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Booking Details Revealed: Booking Process, Website, Delivery Timelines Explained

    The Taigun facelift comes with Volkswagen’s Chrome and Sport variant lines, with both getting options of 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines.

    Published On Apr 09, 2026 01:05 PM By CarDekho

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Volkswagen has debuted the new Taigun facelift in India, and it aims to cater to buyers seeking a premium compact SUV, with Volkswagen’s brand value, strong performance, an up-to-date features list, and rock-solid safety and reliability.

    However, while prices have not been revealed yet, the carmaker has commenced taking bookings for the SUV. If you wanted to book it, here are all the details:

    How To Book The Taigun Facelift?

    There are two ways you can book the new Taigun facelift. You can either visit the Volkswagen India website or visit the nearest dealership.

    Booking Online

    For online bookings, you will have to visit the Volkswagen website and select the following details: 

    • Variant

    • Colour

    • Enter your name and contact details

    • Dealer state, city and name

    To finalise your booking, enter the amount you want to book your Taigun with (between Rs 11,000 and Rs 50,000). After making the payment, you’ll receive a confirmation of your booking amount. 

    Booking At The Dealership

    The process isn’t very different from booking your Taigun online; however, everything is now physical instead of digital. 

    • Connect with a sales representative at your nearest Volkswagen dealership who will guide you through the entire booking process

    • You would first have to provide all your contact details, like name, email ID, phone number and address, similar to booking the car online. 

    • You will then confirm your preferred variant, engine and gearbox options, and colour of the Taigun facelift. 

    Important:

    We advise you to take a thorough test drive before booking the car, and also check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle without fail.

    Delivery Timeline

    Deliveries for the Taigun facelift are expected to commence either by the end of April or early May. It shouldn’t take a lot of time since production of the Taigun facelift has already begun

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Overview

    The best part of the Taigun is the fact that it now looks like a mini Tiguan and Tayron, which a lot of buyers could be drawn towards. The Taigun has always been the more mature-looking compact SUV, compared to the new Kushaq. The new Taigun comes with new headlamps and tailamps, new bumpers and alloy wheels, as well as new features inside that kind of bring it on par with the segment. The silhouette and dimensions of the Taigun remain unchanged. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Inside, the cabin remains largely similar too but gets a larger digital instrument cluster, new colour themes and a panoramic sunroof, as part of the update. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Safety features on the Volkswagen Taigun include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts. To know more about the Taigun facelift, read our report here

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the new Taigun comes with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However, you get a new 8-speed torque converter automatic with the smaller engine, replacing the older 6-speed AT. Here’s a look at the specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Volkswagen has not revealed an official launch date, but expect prices for the Taigun facelift to be announced later this month. It is likely to retain between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    It faces fierce competition from the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, Tata Curvv and Citroen Aircross

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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Booking Details Revealed: Booking Process, Website, Delivery Timelines Explained
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