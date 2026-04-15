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    VinFast VF MPV 7 Colour Options Explained: 6 Shades On Offer With 2 Interior Themes!

    You also get to choose between two interior colour schemes!

    Published On Apr 15, 2026 03:02 PM By Ved

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    VinFast VF MPV 7 Colours

    The youngest carmaker in India, VinFast, has launched its first-ever MPV, called the VF MPV 7, at a price of Rs 24.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single variant, it can be had in 6 distinct colourways and even 2 interior colour schemes as well. Here is a detailed breakdown of all the options available:

    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7: Colour Options

    VinFast is offering the VF MPV 7 in 6 monotone shades, with 2 interior colour schemes as well. This is how they stack up:

    Exterior Colour

    Interior Colour

    Black

    Brown

    Infinity Blanc (White)

    Jet Black

    Zenith Grey

    Solar Ruby (Red)

    Moonlit Ocean (Blue)

    Introspective Brown

    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7: Colours In Images

    This is how the VF MPV 7’s 6 colour options look like in images:

    • Infinity Blanc (White)

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Infinity Blanc

    • Jet Black

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Jet Black

    • Zenith Grey

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Zenith Grey

    • Solar Ruby (Red)

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Solar Ruby

    • Moonlit Ocean (Blue)

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Moonlit Ocean

    • Introspective Brown

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Introspective Brown

    Features & Safety

    The VF MPV 7 comes equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, rear AC vents, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps and a height-adjustable driver seat.

     VinFast VF MPV 7

    It gets safety features like 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear view camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold assist (HHA), a tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes. Find more details about the VF MPV 7 here.

    Powertrain

    Battery Pack

    60.13 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    517 km

    The VF MPV 7 is available with only one powertrain option, consisting of a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. This setup is claimed to deliver up to 517 km of range on a single charge. VinFast has also equipped it with 80 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

    Price & Rivals

    Prices for the VF MPV 7 start at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily rivals the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7. It can also be an alternative to ICE-powered MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

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    VinFast VF MPV 7 Colour Options Explained: 6 Shades On Offer With 2 Interior Themes!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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