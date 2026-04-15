VinFast VF MPV 7 Colour Options Explained: 6 Shades On Offer With 2 Interior Themes!

The youngest carmaker in India, VinFast, has launched its first-ever MPV, called the VF MPV 7, at a price of Rs 24.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single variant, it can be had in 6 distinct colourways and even 2 interior colour schemes as well. Here is a detailed breakdown of all the options available:

2026 VinFast VF MPV 7: Colour Options

VinFast is offering the VF MPV 7 in 6 monotone shades, with 2 interior colour schemes as well. This is how they stack up:

Exterior Colour Interior Colour Black Brown Infinity Blanc (White) ✅ ✅ Jet Black ✅ ✅ Zenith Grey ✅ ✅ Solar Ruby (Red) ✅ ❌ Moonlit Ocean (Blue) ✅ ✅ Introspective Brown ✅ ❌

2026 VinFast VF MPV 7: Colours In Images

This is how the VF MPV 7’s 6 colour options look like in images:

Infinity Blanc (White)

Jet Black

Zenith Grey

Solar Ruby (Red)

Moonlit Ocean (Blue)

Introspective Brown

Features & Safety

The VF MPV 7 comes equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, rear AC vents, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps and a height-adjustable driver seat.

It gets safety features like 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear view camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold assist (HHA), a tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes. Find more details about the VF MPV 7 here.

Powertrain

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km

The VF MPV 7 is available with only one powertrain option, consisting of a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. This setup is claimed to deliver up to 517 km of range on a single charge. VinFast has also equipped it with 80 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Price & Rivals

Prices for the VF MPV 7 start at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily rivals the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7. It can also be an alternative to ICE-powered MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.