VinFast VF MPV 7 Explained In Images: A Closer Look At The New Electric MPV
VinFast’s new electric MPV focuses on space, practicality and a clean, modern design
Published On Apr 15, 2026 05:33 PM By CarDekho
-
- Write a comment
The VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched in India at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the brand’s entry into India’s growing MPV segment. With a focus on space, practicality, and design, this three-row EV aims to appeal to both private buyers and fleet operators.
If you are considering an electric people haulier, here’s a detailed image-based look at the VF MPV 7, including its design, interior, features and overall package:
Design
The VF MPV 7 follows VinFast’s global design language but adapts it to suit a larger, more practical MPV form.
Front
-
Up front, the MPV gets a trademark LED DRL strip that spans the width of the vehicle, neatly integrating the VinFast symbol in the centre, similar to the VF 6 and VF 7 siblings. This gives it a clean, modern appearance.
-
The headlights sit lower on the bumper, giving the front a more layered and distinctive look.
-
The bumper itself is kept basic, but with subtle details and air intakes that provide a hint of sportiness to the overall design.
-
Overall, the front design appears modern and clean without being forceful, which fits its family-oriented personality.
|
Opinion: The split headlamp setup and connected LED lighting give the MPV a unique look. It may take some getting used to, but it does help the car stand out.
Side
-
From the side, the VF MPV 7 has a tall stance and long wheelbase, both of which hint at a spacious cabin.
-
It rides on large alloy wheels (up to xx-inch), which fill the wheel arches well and add to its road presence. They also get aero wheel covers to improve the aerodynamics.
-
The body gets clean lines with minimal clutter, along with black cladding at the bottom that adds some SUV-like toughness.
-
The charging port is placed on the front fender, making it easy to access in tight parking spaces.
Rear
-
At the rear, the MPV continues the clean design approach with a connected LED light bar, similar to the one seen at the front.
-
The tailgate design is simple and upright, which helps maximise boot space.
-
You also get a roof-mounted spoiler and a neatly integrated rear bumper with reflectors.
-
The overall rear design feels functional, with just enough styling to keep things interesting.
Dimensions And Boot Space
The VF MPV 7 is a large vehicle, which helps it offer good interior space for all three rows.
Length – 4740mmWidth – 1872mmHeight – 1734mmWheelbase – 2840 mm
Boot space stands at around 126 litres, and with the third row folded, this can be expanded to 1240 litres further to accommodate larger luggage.
|
Focus On Space:With its long wheelbase and tall design, the VF MPV 7 clearly focuses on offering good cabin space, which should benefit all three rows.
Interior
-
Step inside the VF MPV 7, and it welcomes you with a clean and minimalistic cabin layout.
-
The dashboard is dominated by a floating infotainment touchscreen, with very few physical buttons.
-
Most functions are controlled via the screen or steering-mounted controls, not the best approach in our opinion.
-
The steering wheel is compact and houses controls for media and driving functions.
|
Interesting Detail:
The gear selector is mounted on the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console.
- The floating centre console below provides additional storage, which is useful for everyday practicality.
-
The cabin gets a clean layout with a focus on space rather than excessive styling.
Seating And Practicality
-
The VF MPV 7 comes with a 7-seat layout (2+3+2), making it suitable for large families.
-
The second row offers good legroom and can slide and recline to improve comfort.
-
The third row is best suited for short journeys or younger passengers, which is typical for this segment.
-
There are multiple storage spaces across the cabin, along with cup holders and charging options for passengers.
Features & Safety
The VF MPV 7 focuses on essential features rather than an overloaded equipment list.
-
Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, connected car tech and wireless smartphone connectivity.
-
Other convenience features include powered front seats, multiple charging ports and rear AC vents.
-
On the safety front, it comes with 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
-
It features a 360-degree camera and parking sensors, depending on the variant
|Minimalist Cabin Layout: The interior follows a clean design with very few physical buttons. While this looks modern, some users may prefer more physical controls for ease of use.
VinFast VF MPV 7 Powertrain
The VF MPV 7 is powered by an all-electric setup.
|
Battery pack
|
60.13 kWh
|
No of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
Claimed range (ARAI)
|
517
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
280 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel drive
Price And Rivals
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in the growing electric MPV space.
The VF MPV 7 will primarily rival established players like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7, while also being an alternative to three-row electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S or even ICE-powered MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.