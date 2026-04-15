VinFast VF MPV 7 Explained In Images: A Closer Look At The New Electric MPV

The VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched in India at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the brand’s entry into India’s growing MPV segment. With a focus on space, practicality, and design, this three-row EV aims to appeal to both private buyers and fleet operators.

If you are considering an electric people haulier, here’s a detailed image-based look at the VF MPV 7, including its design, interior, features and overall package:

Design

The VF MPV 7 follows VinFast’s global design language but adapts it to suit a larger, more practical MPV form.

Front

Up front, the MPV gets a trademark LED DRL strip that spans the width of the vehicle, neatly integrating the VinFast symbol in the centre, similar to the VF 6 and VF 7 siblings. This gives it a clean, modern appearance.

The headlights sit lower on the bumper, giving the front a more layered and distinctive look.

The bumper itself is kept basic, but with subtle details and air intakes that provide a hint of sportiness to the overall design.

Overall, the front design appears modern and clean without being forceful, which fits its family-oriented personality.

Opinion: The split headlamp setup and connected LED lighting give the MPV a unique look. It may take some getting used to, but it does help the car stand out.

Side

From the side, the VF MPV 7 has a tall stance and long wheelbase, both of which hint at a spacious cabin.

It rides on large alloy wheels (up to xx-inch), which fill the wheel arches well and add to its road presence. They also get aero wheel covers to improve the aerodynamics.

The body gets clean lines with minimal clutter, along with black cladding at the bottom that adds some SUV-like toughness.

The charging port is placed on the front fender, making it easy to access in tight parking spaces.

Rear

At the rear, the MPV continues the clean design approach with a connected LED light bar, similar to the one seen at the front.

The tailgate design is simple and upright, which helps maximise boot space.

You also get a roof-mounted spoiler and a neatly integrated rear bumper with reflectors.

The overall rear design feels functional, with just enough styling to keep things interesting.

Dimensions And Boot Space

The VF MPV 7 is a large vehicle, which helps it offer good interior space for all three rows.

Length – 4740mmWidth – 1872mmHeight – 1734mmWheelbase – 2840 mm

Boot space stands at around 126 litres, and with the third row folded, this can be expanded to 1240 litres further to accommodate larger luggage.

Focus On Space:With its long wheelbase and tall design, the VF MPV 7 clearly focuses on offering good cabin space, which should benefit all three rows.

Interior

Step inside the VF MPV 7, and it welcomes you with a clean and minimalistic cabin layout.

The dashboard is dominated by a floating infotainment touchscreen, with very few physical buttons.

Most functions are controlled via the screen or steering-mounted controls, not the best approach in our opinion.

The steering wheel is compact and houses controls for media and driving functions.

Interesting Detail: The gear selector is mounted on the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console.

The floating centre console below provides additional storage, which is useful for everyday practicality.

The cabin gets a clean layout with a focus on space rather than excessive styling.

Seating And Practicality

The VF MPV 7 comes with a 7-seat layout (2+3+2), making it suitable for large families.

The second row offers good legroom and can slide and recline to improve comfort.

The third row is best suited for short journeys or younger passengers, which is typical for this segment.

There are multiple storage spaces across the cabin, along with cup holders and charging options for passengers.

Features & Safety

The VF MPV 7 focuses on essential features rather than an overloaded equipment list.

Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, connected car tech and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Other convenience features include powered front seats, multiple charging ports and rear AC vents.

On the safety front, it comes with 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

It features a 360-degree camera and parking sensors, depending on the variant

Minimalist Cabin Layout: The interior follows a clean design with very few physical buttons. While this looks modern, some users may prefer more physical controls for ease of use.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Powertrain

The VF MPV 7 is powered by an all-electric setup.

Battery pack 60.13 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed range (ARAI) 517 Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in the growing electric MPV space.

The VF MPV 7 will primarily rival established players like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7, while also being an alternative to three-row electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S or even ICE-powered MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.