2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed

Published On May 23, 2026 10:42 AM By Tirth

Ahead of its official launch on May 28, Tata Motors has revealed both the exterior and interior of the facelifted Tata Tiago, and this update feels far more significant than a routine cosmetic refresh. The Tiago has always been known for being sturdy, practical and value-for-money, but visually, it had started lagging behind Tata’s newer generation of products. This facelift changes that.

The updated Tiago now gets a sharper exterior inspired by newer Tata cars, fresh alloy wheels, expected feature additions and a much more premium overall road presence. Here’s a detailed look at the interior of the Tiago ICE.

Interior

The 2026 Tata Tiago’s cabin has a same black-and-grey interior theme as before, giving the hatchback a more premium and contemporary feel.

One of the key updates over the outgoing model is the redesigned dashboard, which now features a cleaner horizontal layout along with a new 10.25-inch floating infotainment touchscreen and a new floating digital driver’s display.

The slightly redesigned two-spoke steering wheel continues the familiar Tata design language, while the gloss black finish on the centre console adds visual appeal but could attract fingerprints rather quickly.

Tata has also replaced the older touch-based AC controls with tactile physical buttons and dual rotary knobs for the AC system, which we really appreciate.

The centre console has a rotary drive selector, dual wireless phone chargers (which is first in its segment), and two Type-C charging ports.

The front seats get a centre armrest and dual seatback pockets, while rear passengers benefit from rear AC vents and charging ports, although the Tiago still misses out on a rear centre armrest.

Appreciating factor: One thing Tata genuinely deserves credit for is how consistently it has managed to make even its affordable cars feel visually special. The new design language finally makes the Tiago look like it properly belongs alongside newer Tata cars, rather than feeling like the “budget option” in the showroom.

Exterior

The facelifted Tiago gets a thoroughly redesigned front-end that immediately makes it look more modern than before.

It now features sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs.

While the grille has been redesigned with a gloss-black finish inspired by the Tata Altroz.

The bumper, too, is completely new and gets sportier detailing

It gets pixel-style fog lamp housings, giving the hatchback a slightly more aggressive appearance than before.

In profile, the overall silhouette remains familiar, which means the Tiago is expected to continue with compact city-friendly dimensions.

However, Tata has added several visual upgrades to freshen things up:

New dual-tone alloy wheels

Blacked-out ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

Black roof treatment

Wheel arch cladding

These changes make the Tiago look noticeably sportier and younger without dramatically altering its proportions.

The rear design is easily one of the biggest changes on the facelifted Tiago.

The hatchback now gets redesigned tail lamps featuring vertical LED detailing

A thick, connected gloss-black strip between them.

While the light bar itself is not illuminated, it visually adds more width to the rear profile.

The bumper has also been redesigned and now looks cleaner and more contemporary than before.

Features

The Tiago has always punched above its weight in terms of features, and the facelift is expected to build on that further.

Expected equipment includes:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Automatic headlights

Automatic wipers

Push-button start

TPMS

Auto-folding ORVMs

The biggest talking point, however, could easily be the addition of a 360-degree camera system and dual wireless phone chargers. Camera pods visible under the ORVMs and front bumper strongly suggest the feature is coming to the Tiago, potentially making it one of the most affordable cars in India to offer such technology.

In terms of safety, the Tiago facelift is expected to continue with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and ISOFIX mounts, while Tata could also potentially offer six airbags as standard. While we also expect it to score a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP, like it’s a family tradition.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the Tiago facelift is expected to continue unchanged.

The hatchback will likely retain its familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Tata is also expected to continue offering the CNG variants for buyers prioritising lower running costs.

Take a look at the expected specifications below:

Parameters Petrol iCNG Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated CNG Output 86 PS / 113 Nm 75.5 PS / 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Efficiency Around 19-20 kmpl Around 26 km/kg

Launch Date And Rivals

AMT- automated manual transmission

The facelifted Tiago will continue rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

It is confirmed to be launched on May 28, along with its clean, green sibling, the Tiago EV.