Mahindra Vision T Spied: Could This Be The Electric Thar We’ve Been Waiting For?

With 2026 being among the busiest years in the Indian automotive industry, we are still expecting some interesting launches in 2027. Prime among them are a few from Mahindra. And a sign of this is one of their prototypes being spied testing on our roads. The closest concept, which was dubbed the Vision T, is coming to life soon and could hit our market in 2027. Let’s explore what we can see and expect from Mahindra's multi-powertrain SUV.

Mahindra Vision T Spied: What Is Seen?

Based on the spy shots taken, it is a clear indication that with the Vision T, Mahindra is going with a boxy, upright stance for the SUV. And hence, we speculate that this could also be called the Thar Electric, or something similar along the lines.

The flat, upright front end of the Vision T bears the vertical slats and retro-looking headlamp setup on either side. These resemble the design theme of the Thar’s fascia. The rugged-looking bumpers and the flat, long bonnet also give it a purposeful look.

The side profile has a tall, boxy shape and large mirrors. What is also evident under the camouflage are the chunky wheel arch cladding and the boxy design theme on the body. The 4.3-metre SUV also includes a sizable side footstep, and we also expect a chunky set of roof rails.

Over to the rear, the electric SUV does not seem to give away too many details as it still bears the different taillights and is covered in camouflage. However, we can make out that the SUV will get a side-hinged tailgate like the Thar and a spare wheel mounted on it. The boxy stance is carried over here as well.

Mahindra Vision T Spied: Interior

The interior of Mahindra’s upcoming SUV looks to have a short and flat dashboard with multiple screens for a modern touch. The retro-modern theme is expected to be carried over here as well. Based on the spy pictures, we see a digital information display for the driver and a touchscreen infotainment display as well. We cannot confirm if the other screen, lit below, is part of the car or is part of the testing kit.

Based on the pictures from the Vision T concept, the dashboard could bear a large vertical touchscreen which includes the interface for the infotainment, drive modes, climate control and more.

Mahindra Vision T Spied: Expected Features And Safety

The Mahindra SUV is expected to be packed with a long list of features. Based on what we see, we can spot a digital driver’s display, auto headlamps, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

We expect other features like powered and ventilated front seats, connected car technology, automatic headlamps, keyless entry and a branded multi-speaker sound system.

Mahindra Vision T Spied: Expected Powertrain Options

The Vision T prototype spotted here is an EV and hence can share the drivetrain from the other Mahindra cars like the XEV 9S and the BE 6. This could mean that it could include battery packs ranging from 59 kWh to 79 kWh. Hence, it could also be the first Mahindra EV to feature an all-electric four-wheel-drive system with a dual-motor setup.

However, this NU_IQ platform supports multi-powertrains. Hence, the Vision T could also feature Mahindra’s upcoming hybrid powertrain, which could include a 1.5-litre engine and around a 1kWh battery, which is in the ballpark of the segment.

Mahindra Vision T Spied: Expected Launch Timeline, Price And Rivals

The Vision T was showcased back in 2025, and we expect it to be launched somewhere around mid or towards the festive season of 2027. However, Mahindra has not officially confirmed the launch dates yet.

The possible Thar Roxx’s electric sibling could be priced similarly to the XEV 9S. That is, from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Vision T will go against the likes of the other Mahindra electrics in the class like the BE 6, XEV 9S and the XEV 9E. However, it will also go against the likes of the Tata Harrier EV and the MG Hector Tomahawk EV.

We also expect it to rival the soon-to-be-released JSW Jetour T2 and the iCar V23.

CarDekho Says…

Mahindra has been cooking new platforms like the NU-IQ platforms to spawn products which are due to arrive anytime from next year onwards. Some of which include the Vision S, Vision SXT, the Vision X and the Vision T. However, we could be seeing the launch of the BE 07 electric SUV this year, which will be the bigger brother of the BE 6.

While this is the first time we see the Vision T being tested on our roads, we have spotted the Vision S being tested multiple times and are expecting these cars to hit our market by the end of 2027.

Given the new CAFE III norms coming into effect by 2028, manufacturers need more efficient and greener options to meet their targets. This will be in time for the upcoming slew of hybrid powertrain options coming from Mahindra, Renault, Maruti, Kia, Hyundai MG and JSW.

Are you looking forward to Mahindra’s new SUV? Let us know in the comments.

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