2026 Tata Punch Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

The upcoming Tata Punch facelift not only brings refreshed styling and interior updates, but also gets a new powertrain option as well

After teasing it multiple times, Tata Motors revealed the facelifted Punch ahead of its official launch. And, the updates on the 2026 Punch are not limited to its design alone. It brings updated exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, and added features, while packing in a new turbo-petrol engine. With the launch scheduled for tomorrow, here are the top five things you need to know about the 2026 Punch facelift.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Exterior Design

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift features noticeable styling updates while retaining its familiar boxy shape. Up front, it gets a revised face with slimmer LED DRLs and a refreshed grille that aligns with the brand’s newer design language. The bumper has been updated and it now comes with new LED headlights as well. Except for the new 16-inch alloy wheels, the side profile of the facelifted Punch continues to look similar to the model it replaces. At the rear, connected LED taillights and a revised bumper freshen up the overall look.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Interior Updates

Inside, the Tata Punch facelift brings a series of updates. While the overall dashboard layout remains familiar, several elements have been refreshed. It gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, along with new dual-tone seats with grey and blue upholstery. Notably, the AC controls have been revised and now feature a touch-based interface with physical toggles.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Feature Additions

New features on the 2026 Punch include an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera system and hill descent control. Other features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety features now include 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the complete feature list for the 2026 Punch. However, if you want a closer look at the variant-wise features revealed so far.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Engine Options

Tata will offer the 2026 Punch with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Detailed specifications for each engine are listed below.

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power/ Torque 88 PS/ 115 Nm 73.5 PS/ 103 Nm 120 PS^/ 170 Nm^ Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual 6-speed manual

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

^ Expected Figures

2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Expected Pricing

Price of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift is expected to start from around Rs 5.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Fronx/ Toyota Taisor.