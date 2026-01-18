All
    2026 Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Price, Dimensions, Design, Interior, Features, And Powertrains Comparison

    Published On Jan 18, 2026 12:01 PM By CarDekho

    8.6K Views
    Savings of around Rs 1 lakh can lead to a roomy SUV, but that space comes at a big trade-off

    Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza

    The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the country and dominates its segment with best-in-class features and modern design. But, there is another can in the subcompact SUV segment, which is not big on tech, but focuses more on peace-of-mind, space and practicality. The car in question is the Maruti Brezza, and if you’re in the market looking for a family SUV, then this detailed comparison between these two models will help you make an informed decision.

    Price & Variants

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Brezza

    Variant

    Ex-showroom Price

    Variant

    Ex-showroom Price

    Smart

    Rs 7.32 lakh

    LXi

    Rs 8.26 lakh

    Smart +

    Rs 8 lakh

    LXi CNG

    Rs 9.17 lakh

    Smart CNG

    Rs 8.23 lakh

    VXi

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Smart + S

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    VXi CNG

    Rs 10.17 lakh

    Smart + AMT

    Rs 8.78 lakh

    ZXi

    Rs 10.40 lakh

    Pure +

    Rs 8.87 lakh

    ZXi DT

    Rs 10.55 lakh

    Smart + Diesel

    Rs 9.01 lakh

    VXi AT

    Rs 10.60 lakh

    Pure + S

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 11.31 lakh

    Smart + CNG

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    ZXi CNG DT

    Rs 11.46 lakh

    Smart + S Diesel

    Rs 9.28 lakh

    ZXi +

    Rs 11.51 lakh

    Smart + S CNG

    Rs 9.42 lakh

    ZXi + DT

    Rs 11.66 lakh

    Pure + AMT

    Rs 9.51 lakh

    ZXi AT

    Rs 11.75 lakh

    Pure + CNG

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    ZXi AT DT

    Rs 11.90 lakh

    Pure + S AMT

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    ZXi + AT

    Rs 12.86 lakh

    Pure + Diesel

    Rs 9.91 lakh

    ZXi + AT DT

    Rs 13.01 lakh

    Pure + S CNG

    Rs 10 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative

    Rs 10 lakh

    -

    -

    Pure + S Diesel

    Rs 10.18 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    -

    -

    Pure + Diesel AMT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative AMT

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative CNG

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S AMT

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative DCA

    Rs 11.16 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative Diesel

    Rs 11.17 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S CNG

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark AMT

    Rs 11.34 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Diesel

    Rs 11.44 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark CNG

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark Diesel

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative Diesel AMT

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.07 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT CNG

    Rs 12.17 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT Diesel

    Rs 12.34 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT DCA

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.43 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark

    Rs 12.45 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark CNG

    Rs 12.53 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark Diesel

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark DCA

    Rs 12.72 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.97 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT CNG

    Rs 13.08 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT

    Rs 13.24 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT Diesel

    Rs 13.24 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark CNG

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT DCA

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 13.33 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG

    Rs 13.36 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark Diesel

    Rs 13.42 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark DCA

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel

    Rs 13.52 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS DT DCA

    Rs 13.53 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS Dark DCA

    Rs 13.82 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA

    Rs 13.82 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT

    Rs 13.87 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 14.05 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 14.15 lakh

    -

    -
    • While the Brezza has a higher starting price compared to the Nexon, its top-spec variant is also more affordable by over a lakh. That’s because the Brezza is offered with only petrol and CNG options.
    • Compared to the Brezza, the Nexon has a much bigger variant list, which can be confusing. But it also gives buyers different options in a similar price bracket.
    • Save for the base-spec Smart, prices of all other variants of the Tata Nexon overlap with the prices of the Brezza’s variant lineup.
    • While the Nexon, which gets Dark and Red Dark editions, the Brezza does not get any limited or special editions.

    Dimensions & Design

    Specifications

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Brezza

    Difference

    Length

    3,995 mm

    3,995 mm

    No Difference

    Width

    1,804 mm

    1,790 mm

    + 14 mm

    Height

    1,620 mm

    1,685 mm

    - 65 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,498 mm

    2,500 mm

    - 2 mm
    • While length wise both Nexon and Brezza are the same, the taller and more boxy design of the latter makes it look like a proper SUV.
    • The wheelbase is similar of both cars, but the added height of the Brezza will help in offering better headroom to the passengers.
    • The Nexon has a ground clearance of 208 mm and Maruti has not disclosed the officially figure for the Brezza. But both have enough clearance to tackle some broken roads and rocky patches.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    •   When it comes to design, the Nexon looks way more modern than the Brezza. But do note that Maruti Suzuki is working on a facelift for the Brezza, which has been spotted on multiple occasions and is expected to launch later this year.
    • The Nexon looks sharp thanks to its sleek DRLs placed right above the vertically-stacked LED headlamps. The chunky bumper adds some roughness to the design and the stylish 16-inch alloy wheels along with the connected tail lamp setup continues the modernity.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • Brezza, on the other hand, has a more traditional SUV design and a boxy shape. However, while it does get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and same-sized alloy wheels, the overall design is more boxy rather than rounded.
    • For someone who values modern design elements, the Nexon is the go to option. But if you like your car to look more butch and upright, you can go for the Brezza.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    Interior Design & Space 

    • Even on the inside, the Nexon has a more premium look thanks to its minimalistic cabin theme. The Brezza, on the other hand, keeps a more traditional look inside.
    • The Nexon takes a lead in cabin premiumness because it gets leatherette seats along with leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. The Brezza still comes with fabric seats.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • Both cars offer contrasting elements. In the Brezza, Maruti has used a lot of brushed aluminium inserts which makes the cabin look more sophisticated. The Nexon comes with a lot of gloss black elements, which look nice, but they arrtact a lot of dust, fingerprints, and scratches, and need to be properly taken care of.
    • Space wise, front seats of both the Nexon and Brezza offer enough room for wide adults. However, compared to the Brezza, the Nexon’s seatback is a little shorter, which might not provide good shoulder and back support to taller passengers.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • Since the difference in width is less than 1.5 cm, both cars offer similar space for three people. There is enough space for three average sized adults in both SUVs, but there will be shoulder overlap and the middle passenger will have to sit upright in both cars.
    • The Brezza has more headroom compared to the Nexon, which will be beneficial for taller occupants. Also, due to its traditional shape, the cabin does not feel cramped.
    • While the wheelbase is similar, the Nexon’s front seats have more cushioning, which reduces kneeroom in the back. So space-wise, the Brezza offers better kneeroom and headroom, which a family of five will appreciate.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • Over the Brezza, the Nexon offers rear window sunshades, which adds privacy and protection from heat on sunny days.

    Features & Safety

    Key Features

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Brezza
    • 10.25-inch Touchscreen
    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
    • 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display
    • Panoramic Sunroof
    • Wireless Phone Charger
    • Ventilated Front Seats
    • 9-Speaker JBL Sound System
    • 360-degree Camera
    • Blind View Monitor
    • Level-1 ADAS
    • 9-inch Touchscreen
    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
    • Analogue Dials With Colour Multi-Info
    • 6-Speaker ARKYMAS Tuned Sound System
    • Single-pane Sunroof
    • Wireless Phone Charger
    • Head-up Display
    • 360-degree Camera

     
    • In terms of features, the Nexon offers more as it gets a bigger infotainment system, a more premium sound system, a fully digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets more comfort and convenience features like front seat ventilation.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • The Brezza does miss out on these niceties, but one thing if offers over the Nexon is a head-up display, which displays all drive information on the windshield in a clean manner.
    • Even in terms of safety, both cars have covered the basics very well, as both get 6 standard airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    Powertrain Options

    Specifications

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Brezza

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    120 PS

    100 PS

    115 PS

    103 PS

    87.8 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA

    6MT

    6MT, 6AMT

    5MT, 6AT

    5MT
    • The Brezza falls short on engine options as it only gets a single petrol engine that’s also available with a CNG kit. The Nexon, on the other hand, gets turbo-petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • The Brezza petrol engine is powerful enough to perform overtakes in the city and you can easily get to triple digit speeds. But it is for relaxed drives.
    • If you want excitement while you drive, you should considers the Nexon turbo-petrol, as it will let you quickly overtake and offers brisk performance.
    • The downside of picking this engine is low fuel efficiency, which is expected from a turbo-petrol unit.

    Tata Nexon
    Maruti Brezza

    • If you want a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, then your go to engine should be the diesel. It offers similar performance as the turbo-petrol and remains light on your pocket at the same time.
    • The Nexon also offers a CNG option and it is more powerful than the Brezza. That’s because it uses the turbo-petrol engine to run on CNG. 

    Verdict

    The Tata Nexon is the better option out of the two if you’re looking for a small family SUV that checks the boxes of premiumness, features, and performance. It gets a good design, an upmarket feel inside the cabin, loads of features to show off, a strong safety package, and multiple powertrain options to choose from. 

    Tata Nexon

    However, there are two reasons to choose the Brezza over the Nexon. First is if you do not wish to compromise on space, as it offers a better rear seat  experience. And second is if you want to save some money with lower running costs and better peace of mind than the Nexon.

    Maruti Brezza

    If you’re still not sure which one to pick, you can look at other options in the segment as well which has cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger

