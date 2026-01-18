2026 Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Price, Dimensions, Design, Interior, Features, And Powertrains Comparison

Savings of around Rs 1 lakh can lead to a roomy SUV, but that space comes at a big trade-off

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the country and dominates its segment with best-in-class features and modern design. But, there is another can in the subcompact SUV segment, which is not big on tech, but focuses more on peace-of-mind, space and practicality. The car in question is the Maruti Brezza, and if you’re in the market looking for a family SUV, then this detailed comparison between these two models will help you make an informed decision.

Price & Variants

Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Variant Ex-showroom Price Variant Ex-showroom Price Smart Rs 7.32 lakh LXi Rs 8.26 lakh Smart + Rs 8 lakh LXi CNG Rs 9.17 lakh Smart CNG Rs 8.23 lakh VXi Rs 9.26 lakh Smart + S Rs 8.30 lakh VXi CNG Rs 10.17 lakh Smart + AMT Rs 8.78 lakh ZXi Rs 10.40 lakh Pure + Rs 8.87 lakh ZXi DT Rs 10.55 lakh Smart + Diesel Rs 9.01 lakh VXi AT Rs 10.60 lakh Pure + S Rs 9.15 lakh ZXi CNG Rs 11.31 lakh Smart + CNG Rs 9.15 lakh ZXi CNG DT Rs 11.46 lakh Smart + S Diesel Rs 9.28 lakh ZXi + Rs 11.51 lakh Smart + S CNG Rs 9.42 lakh ZXi + DT Rs 11.66 lakh Pure + AMT Rs 9.51 lakh ZXi AT Rs 11.75 lakh Pure + CNG Rs 9.79 lakh ZXi AT DT Rs 11.90 lakh Pure + S AMT Rs 9.79 lakh ZXi + AT Rs 12.86 lakh Pure + Diesel Rs 9.91 lakh ZXi + AT DT Rs 13.01 lakh Pure + S CNG Rs 10 lakh - - Creative Rs 10 lakh - - Pure + S Diesel Rs 10.18 lakh - - Creative + S Rs 10.34 lakh - - Pure + Diesel AMT Rs 10.54 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Rs 10.70 lakh - - Creative AMT Rs 10.70 lakh - - Creative CNG Rs 10.98 lakh - - Creative + S AMT Rs 10.98 lakh - - Creative DCA Rs 11.16 lakh - - Creative Diesel Rs 11.17 lakh - - Creative + S CNG Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + S Dark AMT Rs 11.34 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel Rs 11.44 lakh - - Creative + S Dark CNG Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative Diesel AMT Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel AMT Rs 12.07 lakh - - Creative + PS DT CNG Rs 12.17 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel Rs 12.34 lakh - - Creative + PS DT DCA Rs 12.35 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Rs 12.35 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT Rs 12.43 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Rs 12.45 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark CNG Rs 12.53 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel Rs 12.70 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark DCA Rs 12.72 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 12.97 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT CNG Rs 13.08 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark CNG Rs 13.26 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT DCA Rs 13.26 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 13.33 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG Rs 13.36 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel Rs 13.42 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark DCA Rs 13.45 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel Rs 13.52 lakh - - Fearless + A PS DT DCA Rs 13.53 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 13.87 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.05 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.15 lakh - -

While the Brezza has a higher starting price compared to the Nexon , its top-spec variant is also more affordable by over a lakh. That’s because the Brezza is offered with only petrol and CNG options.

Compared to the Brezza, the Nexon has a much bigger variant list, which can be confusing. But it also gives buyers different options in a similar price bracket.

Save for the base-spec Smart, prices of all other variants of the Tata Nexon overlap with the prices of the Brezza’s variant lineup.

While the Nexon, which gets Dark and Red Dark editions , the Brezza does not get any limited or special editions.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm No Difference Width 1,804 mm 1,790 mm + 14 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,685 mm - 65 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm 2,500 mm - 2 mm

While length wise both Nexon and Brezza are the same, the taller and more boxy design of the latter makes it look like a proper SUV.

The wheelbase is similar of both cars, but the added height of the Brezza will help in offering better headroom to the passengers.

The Nexon has a ground clearance of 208 mm and Maruti has not disclosed the officially figure for the Brezza. But both have enough clearance to tackle some broken roads and rocky patches.

When it comes to design, the Nexon looks way more modern than the Brezza. But do note that Maruti Suzuki is working on a facelift for the Brezza, which has been spotted on multiple occasions and is expected to launch later this year.

The Nexon looks sharp thanks to its sleek DRLs placed right above the vertically-stacked LED headlamps. The chunky bumper adds some roughness to the design and the stylish 16-inch alloy wheels along with the connected tail lamp setup continues the modernity.

Brezza, on the other hand, has a more traditional SUV design and a boxy shape. However, while it does get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and same-sized alloy wheels, the overall design is more boxy rather than rounded.

For someone who values modern design elements, the Nexon is the go to option. But if you like your car to look more butch and upright, you can go for the Brezza.

Interior Design & Space

Even on the inside, the Nexon has a more premium look thanks to its minimalistic cabin theme. The Brezza, on the other hand, keeps a more traditional look inside.

The Nexon takes a lead in cabin premiumness because it gets leatherette seats along with leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. The Brezza still comes with fabric seats.

Both cars offer contrasting elements. In the Brezza, Maruti has used a lot of brushed aluminium inserts which makes the cabin look more sophisticated. The Nexon comes with a lot of gloss black elements, which look nice, but they arrtact a lot of dust, fingerprints, and scratches, and need to be properly taken care of.

Space wise, front seats of both the Nexon and Brezza offer enough room for wide adults. However, compared to the Brezza, the Nexon’s seatback is a little shorter, which might not provide good shoulder and back support to taller passengers.

Since the difference in width is less than 1.5 cm, both cars offer similar space for three people. There is enough space for three average sized adults in both SUVs, but there will be shoulder overlap and the middle passenger will have to sit upright in both cars.

The Brezza has more headroom compared to the Nexon, which will be beneficial for taller occupants. Also, due to its traditional shape, the cabin does not feel cramped.

While the wheelbase is similar, the Nexon’s front seats have more cushioning, which reduces kneeroom in the back. So space-wise, the Brezza offers better kneeroom and headroom, which a family of five will appreciate.

Over the Brezza, the Nexon offers rear window sunshades, which adds privacy and protection from heat on sunny days.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

9-Speaker JBL Sound System

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Level-1 ADAS 9-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Analogue Dials With Colour Multi-Info

6-Speaker ARKYMAS Tuned Sound System

Single-pane Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Head-up Display

360-degree Camera

In terms of features, the Nexon offers more as it gets a bigger infotainment system, a more premium sound system, a fully digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets more comfort and convenience features like front seat ventilation.

The Brezza does miss out on these niceties, but one thing if offers over the Nexon is a head-up display, which displays all drive information on the windshield in a clean manner.

Even in terms of safety, both cars have covered the basics very well, as both get 6 standard airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.

The Nexon additionally offers Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

For safety rating, the Nexon has a 5-star crash test rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The current version of the Brezza is yet to be crash tested.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 103 PS 87.8 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 6AT 5MT

The Brezza falls short on engine options as it only gets a single petrol engine that’s also available with a CNG kit. The Nexon, on the other hand, gets turbo-petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options.

The Brezza petrol engine is powerful enough to perform overtakes in the city and you can easily get to triple digit speeds. But it is for relaxed drives.

If you want excitement while you drive, you should considers the Nexon turbo-petrol, as it will let you quickly overtake and offers brisk performance.

The downside of picking this engine is low fuel efficiency, which is expected from a turbo-petrol unit.

If you want a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, then your go to engine should be the diesel. It offers similar performance as the turbo-petrol and remains light on your pocket at the same time.

The Nexon also offers a CNG option and it is more powerful than the Brezza . That’s because it uses the turbo-petrol engine to run on CNG.

Verdict

The Tata Nexon is the better option out of the two if you’re looking for a small family SUV that checks the boxes of premiumness, features, and performance. It gets a good design, an upmarket feel inside the cabin, loads of features to show off, a strong safety package, and multiple powertrain options to choose from.

However, there are two reasons to choose the Brezza over the Nexon. First is if you do not wish to compromise on space, as it offers a better rear seat experience. And second is if you want to save some money with lower running costs and better peace of mind than the Nexon.

If you’re still not sure which one to pick, you can look at other options in the segment as well which has cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.