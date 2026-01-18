2026 Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Price, Dimensions, Design, Interior, Features, And Powertrains Comparison
Published On Jan 18, 2026 12:01 PM By CarDekho
Savings of around Rs 1 lakh can lead to a roomy SUV, but that space comes at a big trade-off
The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the country and dominates its segment with best-in-class features and modern design. But, there is another can in the subcompact SUV segment, which is not big on tech, but focuses more on peace-of-mind, space and practicality. The car in question is the Maruti Brezza, and if you’re in the market looking for a family SUV, then this detailed comparison between these two models will help you make an informed decision.
Price & Variants
|
Tata Nexon
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Variant
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Variant
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Smart
|
Rs 7.32 lakh
|
LXi
|
Rs 8.26 lakh
|
Smart +
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
LXi CNG
|
Rs 9.17 lakh
|
Smart CNG
|
Rs 8.23 lakh
|
VXi
|
Rs 9.26 lakh
|
Smart + S
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 10.17 lakh
|
Smart + AMT
|
Rs 8.78 lakh
|
ZXi
|
Rs 10.40 lakh
|
Pure +
|
Rs 8.87 lakh
|
ZXi DT
|
Rs 10.55 lakh
|
Smart + Diesel
|
Rs 9.01 lakh
|
VXi AT
|
Rs 10.60 lakh
|
Pure + S
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 11.31 lakh
|
Smart + CNG
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
ZXi CNG DT
|
Rs 11.46 lakh
|
Smart + S Diesel
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
ZXi +
|
Rs 11.51 lakh
|
Smart + S CNG
|
Rs 9.42 lakh
|
ZXi + DT
|
Rs 11.66 lakh
|
Pure + AMT
|
Rs 9.51 lakh
|
ZXi AT
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Pure + CNG
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
ZXi AT DT
|
Rs 11.90 lakh
|
Pure + S AMT
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
ZXi + AT
|
Rs 12.86 lakh
|
Pure + Diesel
|
Rs 9.91 lakh
|
ZXi + AT DT
|
Rs 13.01 lakh
|
Pure + S CNG
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Pure + S Diesel
|
Rs 10.18 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Pure + Diesel AMT
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Dark
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative AMT
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative CNG
|
Rs 10.98 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S AMT
|
Rs 10.98 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative DCA
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative Diesel
|
Rs 11.17 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S CNG
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS DT
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Dark AMT
|
Rs 11.34 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Diesel
|
Rs 11.44 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Dark CNG
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS Dark
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Dark Diesel
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative Diesel AMT
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Diesel AMT
|
Rs 12.07 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS DT CNG
|
Rs 12.17 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS DT Diesel
|
Rs 12.34 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS DT DCA
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Dark
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT
|
Rs 12.43 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Red Dark
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS Dark CNG
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS Dark Diesel
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS Dark DCA
|
Rs 12.72 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT
|
Rs 12.97 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS DT CNG
|
Rs 13.08 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS DT
|
Rs 13.24 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS DT Diesel
|
Rs 13.24 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Dark CNG
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS DT DCA
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT
|
Rs 13.33 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG
|
Rs 13.36 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Dark Diesel
|
Rs 13.42 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Dark DCA
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel
|
Rs 13.52 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + A PS DT DCA
|
Rs 13.53 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + A PS Dark DCA
|
Rs 13.82 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA
|
Rs 13.82 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
-
|
-
- While the Brezza has a higher starting price compared to the Nexon, its top-spec variant is also more affordable by over a lakh. That’s because the Brezza is offered with only petrol and CNG options.
- Compared to the Brezza, the Nexon has a much bigger variant list, which can be confusing. But it also gives buyers different options in a similar price bracket.
- Save for the base-spec Smart, prices of all other variants of the Tata Nexon overlap with the prices of the Brezza’s variant lineup.
- While the Nexon, which gets Dark and Red Dark editions, the Brezza does not get any limited or special editions.
Dimensions & Design
|
Specifications
|
Tata Nexon
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,995 mm
|
3,995 mm
|
No Difference
|
Width
|
1,804 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
+ 14 mm
|
Height
|
1,620 mm
|
1,685 mm
|
- 65 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,498 mm
|
2,500 mm
|
- 2 mm
- While length wise both Nexon and Brezza are the same, the taller and more boxy design of the latter makes it look like a proper SUV.
- The wheelbase is similar of both cars, but the added height of the Brezza will help in offering better headroom to the passengers.
- The Nexon has a ground clearance of 208 mm and Maruti has not disclosed the officially figure for the Brezza. But both have enough clearance to tackle some broken roads and rocky patches.
- When it comes to design, the Nexon looks way more modern than the Brezza. But do note that Maruti Suzuki is working on a facelift for the Brezza, which has been spotted on multiple occasions and is expected to launch later this year.
- The Nexon looks sharp thanks to its sleek DRLs placed right above the vertically-stacked LED headlamps. The chunky bumper adds some roughness to the design and the stylish 16-inch alloy wheels along with the connected tail lamp setup continues the modernity.
- Brezza, on the other hand, has a more traditional SUV design and a boxy shape. However, while it does get LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and same-sized alloy wheels, the overall design is more boxy rather than rounded.
- For someone who values modern design elements, the Nexon is the go to option. But if you like your car to look more butch and upright, you can go for the Brezza.
Interior Design & Space
- Even on the inside, the Nexon has a more premium look thanks to its minimalistic cabin theme. The Brezza, on the other hand, keeps a more traditional look inside.
- The Nexon takes a lead in cabin premiumness because it gets leatherette seats along with leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. The Brezza still comes with fabric seats.
- Both cars offer contrasting elements. In the Brezza, Maruti has used a lot of brushed aluminium inserts which makes the cabin look more sophisticated. The Nexon comes with a lot of gloss black elements, which look nice, but they arrtact a lot of dust, fingerprints, and scratches, and need to be properly taken care of.
- Space wise, front seats of both the Nexon and Brezza offer enough room for wide adults. However, compared to the Brezza, the Nexon’s seatback is a little shorter, which might not provide good shoulder and back support to taller passengers.
- Since the difference in width is less than 1.5 cm, both cars offer similar space for three people. There is enough space for three average sized adults in both SUVs, but there will be shoulder overlap and the middle passenger will have to sit upright in both cars.
- The Brezza has more headroom compared to the Nexon, which will be beneficial for taller occupants. Also, due to its traditional shape, the cabin does not feel cramped.
- While the wheelbase is similar, the Nexon’s front seats have more cushioning, which reduces kneeroom in the back. So space-wise, the Brezza offers better kneeroom and headroom, which a family of five will appreciate.
- Over the Brezza, the Nexon offers rear window sunshades, which adds privacy and protection from heat on sunny days.
Features & Safety
|
Key Features
|
Tata Nexon
|
Maruti Brezza
|
|
- In terms of features, the Nexon offers more as it gets a bigger infotainment system, a more premium sound system, a fully digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets more comfort and convenience features like front seat ventilation.
- The Brezza does miss out on these niceties, but one thing if offers over the Nexon is a head-up display, which displays all drive information on the windshield in a clean manner.
- Even in terms of safety, both cars have covered the basics very well, as both get 6 standard airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera.
- The Nexon additionally offers Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
- For safety rating, the Nexon has a 5-star crash test rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The current version of the Brezza is yet to be crash tested.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
Tata Nexon
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
115 PS
|
103 PS
|
87.8 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
139 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA
|
6MT
|
6MT, 6AMT
|
5MT, 6AT
|
5MT
- The Brezza falls short on engine options as it only gets a single petrol engine that’s also available with a CNG kit. The Nexon, on the other hand, gets turbo-petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options.
- The Brezza petrol engine is powerful enough to perform overtakes in the city and you can easily get to triple digit speeds. But it is for relaxed drives.
- If you want excitement while you drive, you should considers the Nexon turbo-petrol, as it will let you quickly overtake and offers brisk performance.
- The downside of picking this engine is low fuel efficiency, which is expected from a turbo-petrol unit.
- If you want a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, then your go to engine should be the diesel. It offers similar performance as the turbo-petrol and remains light on your pocket at the same time.
- The Nexon also offers a CNG option and it is more powerful than the Brezza. That’s because it uses the turbo-petrol engine to run on CNG.
Verdict
The Tata Nexon is the better option out of the two if you’re looking for a small family SUV that checks the boxes of premiumness, features, and performance. It gets a good design, an upmarket feel inside the cabin, loads of features to show off, a strong safety package, and multiple powertrain options to choose from.
However, there are two reasons to choose the Brezza over the Nexon. First is if you do not wish to compromise on space, as it offers a better rear seat experience. And second is if you want to save some money with lower running costs and better peace of mind than the Nexon.
If you’re still not sure which one to pick, you can look at other options in the segment as well which has cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.