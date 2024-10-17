Tata Nexon Crash Test Results Compared: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP

Modified On Oct 17, 2024 10:17 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

Although the Nexon received higher scores in Global NCAP, its results for the side pole test were better in Bharat NCAP

The Tata Nexon was the first-ever mass-market car in India to receive a full 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. The Nexon received a midlife update in 2023, and in 2024, it was crash tested again with updated safety features and revised Global NCAP protocols. As expected, the Nexon achieved another full 5-star safety rating. Recently, it proved its mettle once again in the Bharat NCAP crash test, scoring full stars for the third time. Let’s compare the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash test results for the Nexon.

Results

Parametres Bharat NCAP Global NCAP Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.41/32 32.22/34 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43.83/49 44.52/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star 5-star Child Safety Rating 5-star 5-star Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.65/16 N.A. Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.76/16 N.A. Dynamic Score (Child Safety) 22.83/24 23.52/24

Although Tata Nexon received 5 stars for both adult and child safety in both Bharat and Global NCAPs, it has got higher scores by Global NCAP. Even the dynamic score for child safety is higher in Global NCAP crash test report.

Bharat NCAP

Starting with the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, the Nexon provided good protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. The protection for the driver’s chest was also rated as adequate, while for the co-driver it was still rated as good. Both legs of the driver and co-driver got adequate protection. In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was rated as good, while the chest received an adequate rating. The side pole test was conducted, and the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Global NCAP

According to Global NCAP’s crash test report, the Nexon offered good protection to the head and knee of both driver and co-driver. The driver's tibias showed adequate protection and the passenger's tibias showed good protection. The results for the side movable barrier test are the same as that of the Bharat NCAP, in which the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was rated as good, while the chest received an adequate rating. It also offered good protection to the head and pelvis in the side pole impact test with marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection for the abdomen.

Both child seats for the 3-year-old and 18-month-old were installed in a rear-facing position using anchorages and a support leg. In each case, head exposure for the child was effectively prevented during frontal impact, providing adequate protection. Additionally, both child restraint systems (CRS) offered complete protection in the side impact crash test. For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7.67 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.85 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Global NCAP has also rated the bodyshell and footwell area of the Tata Nexon as stable, and it can withstand further loadings.

Final Takeaway

Comparing the crash test reports, it is clear that the Nexon excelled in crash parameters for both Bharat and Global NCAPs. However, the results for the side pole test indicate that the Nexon performed better in Bharat NCAP compared to Global NCAP. Unlike Bharat NCAP, Global NCAP provided a more detailed report for the child safety test, noting that head exposure for the child was prevented during the crash.

Safety Features On Offer

The Tata Nexon comes with safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder for all seats, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It also comes with a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill hold assist.

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Nexon AMT