Tata Nexon Price After GST Rate Cut: Cheaper By Up to Rs 1.55 Lakh!

Tata Motors has passed on the full benefit of the GST rate cut to the buyer

If you intend on bringing a Tata Nexon home this festive season, there’s some very good news in store for you. Tata Motors has officially slashed prices of the Nexon, following the reduction in GST rates.

What Are The New Prices?

Tata Motors is yet to announce a detailed variant-wise price list for the Nexon. However, the brand has confirmed that the prices will be reduced by up to Rs 1.55 lakh depending on the variant.

While we await the full price list, here’s how much you can expect to save on the Nexon, based on our calculations:

Tata Nexon New Price After GST Cut (petrol MT, petrol AMT and petrol DCT models) Variant Savings (Approx) Tata Nexon Smart / Smart+ / Smart+ S Rs 68,000 - Rs 82,000 Tata Nexon Pure / Pure+ S Rs 82,000 - Rs 85,000 Tata Nexon Creative / Creative+ S / Creative+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 96,000 - Rs 1.18 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 1.13 lakh - Rs 1.25 lakh

For the base variants of the Nexon petrol, you can expect a saving of at least Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom). Similarly, for the top-end petrol-DCT model, a cost reduction of Rs 1.25 lakh is expected.

Tata Nexon New Price After GST Cut (diesel MT, diesel AMT) Variant Savings (Approx) Tata Nexon Smart+ / Smart+ S Rs 100,000 Tata Nexon Pure / Pure+ S Rs 1.09 lakh - Rs 1.12 lakh Tata Nexon Creative / Creative+ S / Creative+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 1.23 lakh - Rs 1.43 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 1.46 lakh - Rs 1.55 lakh

Since the tax reduction is higher for the diesel models, you can expect to save at least Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) if you purchase a base model of the Nexon. For the top-end diesel-AMT variant, prices will be lower by up to Rs 1.55 lakh.

Tata Nexon CNG New Price After GST Cut Variant Savings (Approx) Tata Nexon Smart+ / Smart+ S Rs 76,000 - Rs 88,000 Tata Nexon Pure / Pure+ S Rs 91,000 - Rs 1 lakh Tata Nexon Creative / Creative+ S / Creative+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 1.02 lakh - Rs 1.17 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS (Including Dark and Dual Tone) Rs 1.21 lakh - Rs 1.23 lakh

Prices for the CNG variants of the Nexon are expected to be lower by Rs 76,000 to Rs 1.23 lakh, depending on the model.

Why Have The Prices Reduced?

With the introduction of GST 2.0, all variants of the Nexon are taxed at a flat 18% rate. Whether you’re considering buying a petrol, diesel or CNG version, the ex-showroom price of the popular SUV is now lower than before.

Old Tax (including cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 29% 18% 11% CNG 29% 18% 11% Diesel 31% 18% 13%

When Are The New Prices Applicable?

The lower taxes are applicable from September 22, 2025. Tata is expected to announce the full variant-wise prices by then.

Notes:

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. Savings mentioned are based on internal calculations that take into account the difference in taxes.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.