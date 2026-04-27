2026 Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Sporty Styling Vs Premium Design, Which One Should You Pick?

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with updated styling, slightly tweaked interiors, and a more feature-loaded variant lineup. Among its range, the Sportline and Prestige variants sit close to each other but cater to slightly different buyers.

While the Sportline focuses on delivering a sporty and youthful appeal, the Prestige takes things a step further by adding more premium features and a comfort-focused package:

So, is it worth upgrading from the Sportline to the Prestige? Let’s break it down:

Skoda Kushaq Sportline vs Prestige: Price

Variant Kushaq Sportline Kushaq Prestige Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Rs 15.74 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh 1,5-litre turbo-petrol DCT - Rs 18.79 lakh -

The Kushaq Sportline is around Rs 2 lakh more affordable if you go with the manual variant, and Rs 1.85 lakh more affordable if you choose the automatic trim.

Notably, the Prestige can also be opted for with the 1.5-litre turbo engine, albeit at an additional cost of Rs 1.2 lakh. Details of all the powertrain options are covered later in the article.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Exterior

*All prices are ex-showroom

Both variants share the same overall design, but their styling details set them apart.

The Sportline focuses on a sportier theme and gets a blacked-out theme, while the Prestige gets more chrome elements. Up front, the Prestige gets chrome finishes on the new grille, while the Sportline variant’s grille is completely black. The Prestige gets a silver skid plate, which is blacked out in the Sportline trim.

Both variants get sleek LED DRLs, LED headlights, and a connected LED light strip running across the grille.

In profile, the Prestige gets 17-inch silver alloy wheels that are blacked out in the Sportline trim. The Prestige variant features silver roof rails and chrome accents on the door handles. On the other hand, the Sportline gets black roof rails and dark chrome door handles. Moreover, you also get Sportline badging on the front fender if you pick the sportier trim.

Both variants get connected LED taillamps, with illuminated Skoda lettering in the centre, and a shark-fin antenna. For a sporty look, both variants come with a roof-mounted spoiler. The only major difference at the rear is that you get gloss black accents on the lower bumper if you pick the Sportline, as opposed to the chrome finish that you get with the Prestige. In the Sportline variant, you also get Sportline badging positioned above the TSI logo.

Sporty Vs Premium: If you want a bold and youthful design, the Sportline fits the bill. But if you prefer a more classy and sophisticated look, the Prestige is the better choice. Fancy taking a closer look at the Sportline? Check out this story.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Interior

The differences inside the cabin complement their exterior personalities.

The Sportline features an all-black interior with grey inserts, giving it a sporty vibe. It also gets aluminium pedals, which add to the overall sporty feel.

The Prestige, meanwhile, offers a dual-tone black and beige cabin with leatherette upholstery, making it feel more premium and airy. The beige seats especially enhance the sense of space and comfort. Both variants come with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

The Prestige also gets a larger digital driver display, which complements the infotainment unit really well. While both variants get a sunroof, the Prestige comes with a panoramic one, which makes the cabin feel more premium and airy.

Both variants ensure basic practicality is taken care of by offering a sliding centre armrest with storage, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest, and USB Type-C charging ports for rear occupants.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Features

This is where the Prestige clearly pulls ahead. While both variants come equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control, the Prestige builds on this foundation with several notable upgrades.

The Prestige adds a panoramic sunroof in place of the Sportline’s single-pane unit, along with a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display that enhances the in-cabin experience. Comfort is also taken up a notch with ventilated front seats, 6-way powered front seats, and even a rear seat massaging function, making it feel far more premium. Additionally, the Prestige gets a superior 8-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier, which further elevates the overall experience.

You can check out the Kushaq’s variant-wise features in this report. You can take a detailed look at the Prestige variant in this story.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Safety

Both variants offer an identical safety package, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold assist, TPMS (warning only), rear defogger, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

Needs more features: With rivals offering features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, the Kushaq’s safety suite feels under-equipped, even if you go with the top-spec Prestige variant.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline Vs Prestige: Powertrain

The Sportline only comes with the less potent 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Prestige can be had with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Here are their specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm

The Monte Carlo awaits you if you are someone who wants sportier styling with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Want to check out how the Monte Carlo compares with the Prestige? Head over to this report.

CarDekho Says

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Sportline and Prestige variants of the Kushaq cater to two very different types of buyers. Despite sitting very close to each other in the Kushaq lineup, the price difference is significant. The Sportline is all about style, offering a sporty, blacked-out design both inside and out, making it ideal for those who want their SUV to stand out without spending significantly more. However, beyond its visual appeal, it doesn’t add much in terms of features or performance or features.

The Prestige, on the other hand, feels like a proper upgrade. It not only looks more premium with its chrome accents and dual-tone interior, but also backs it up with a far richer feature list. Furthermore, the option of the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes it sportier and more fun to drive than the lower variant.

In simple terms, if your priority is sporty styling on a relatively tighter budget, the Sportline makes sense. But if you’re willing to spend the extra money for a more complete, comfortable, and feature-loaded experience, the Prestige justifies the upgrade.