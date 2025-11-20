2025 Tata Sierra To Get Dual-Screen Dashboard In Lower Variants, Here’s How It Looks Like

Besides the dual-screen setup, this video also gives us the first glimpse at the Sierra’s ambient lighting and a surprise feature

In a fresh video from Tata Motors, the upcoming 2025 Tata Sierra was seen with a dual-screen setup. This surely indicates that the lower trims of the SUV won’t get the triple-screen unit which includes a dedicated co-passenger entertainment screen. The Sierra launches this November 25 and here we detail everything that we could pull out from the latest video:

What’s Spotted?

The third co-passenger screen has been removed from this dashboard layout. The dashboard design remains largely unchanged otherwise, continuing with the familiar beige-and-black colour scheme.

Keen eyed viewers can spot a head up display (HUD). The dim-lit view reveals the Sierra’s ambient lighting, which does uplift the cabin experience. While the top variants will offer multi-colour lighting, the lower trims could get a single warm-yellow tone as seen here. The ambient light strip runs across the door panels and along the first layer of the dashboard below the touchscreen.

The cabin elements look consistent with what we’ve seen earlier. The seats are done in the light brown-and-beige dual-tone finish, and the four-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls is present as well. The centre console carries the same toggle-style AC controls (single-zone climate control in this teased vehicle), along with the front armrest that offers some storage and a wireless phone charger underneath. The extendable thigh support for the front seats is visible here too.

The integrated sound bar is placed in the centre of the dashboard, and speaker units are also mounted on the A-pillars, just as we saw in the top-spec Sierra.

A terrain control knob can be seen beside the steering wheel on the driver’s side, but with no text on it, it leaves us wondering whether this could be limited to the top-end model.

Other Features & Safety

The variant-wise features of the Sierra remain to be known following its unveil. The top-end model brings you all the aforementioned features plus dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with powered driver seat, manual Boss mode, and push button start/stop.

For safety, the Sierra gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

We recently compared the features of the Sierra with two of its formidable rivals: here’s with the Hyundai Creta and click here to find it against the Maruti Victoris.

Price & Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra’s starting price is expected to be Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). And it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.