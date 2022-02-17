Modified On Feb 17, 2022 01:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

It will likely still be more affordable than the Hyundai i20

The Maruti Baleno is about to get its most significant update yet, and various details have been leaked ahead of the official reveal. We’ve been teased with a host of new features for the premium hatchback, and it was in a recent leak that we got to know that the upcoming Baleno will be offered in six trims.

The facelifted hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. All variants, except the base-spec Sigma, will get the choice of both transmissions.

The Baleno continues to be one of the two premium hatchbacks (the other being the Honda Jazz) that does not get a turbocharged petrol engine.

Based on the available information and the prices of the outgoing Baleno, here’s what we expect the facelifted model to cost:

Variants 1.2 MT 1.2 AMT Sigma Rs 6.5 lakh N.A. Delta Rs 7.4 lakh Rs 7.9 lakh Zeta Rs 8.1 lakh Rs 8.6 lakh Zeta(O) Rs 8.3 lakh Rs 8.8 lakh Alpha Rs 8.8 lakh Rs 9.3 lakh Alpha(O) Rs 9.5 lakh Rs 10 lakh

The pre-facelift model’s CVT automatic retailed at a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the corresponding manual variant. However, the new AMT option will reduce that gap, making it more affordable. We also expect Maruti to offer the Baleno’s most premium features – for example, six airbags and the segment-first head-up display – in the new Alpha (O) variant, making it significantly more expensive than the Alpha trim.

Maruti has officially revealed some of the additional features for the 2022 Baleno, including an updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sound system tuned by Arkamys, and a segment-first head-up display. If the leaked info is anything to go by, the Baleno will also get rear AC vents and upto six airbags.

Let’s compare the expected prices for the facelifted Baleno to its rivals:

Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 Honda Jazz Volkswagen Polo Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

