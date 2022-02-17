HomeNew CarsNews2022 Maruti Baleno Expected Prices: Will It Be Costlier Than Tata Altroz?
English | हिंदी

2022 Maruti Baleno Expected Prices: Will It Be Costlier Than Tata Altroz?

Modified On Feb 17, 2022 01:33 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

  • 69160 Views
  • Write a comment

It will likely still be more affordable than the Hyundai i20

The Maruti Baleno is about to get its most significant update yet, and various details have been leaked ahead of the official reveal. We’ve been teased with a host of new features for the premium hatchback, and it was in a recent leak that we got to know that the upcoming Baleno will be offered in six trims.

The facelifted hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. All variants, except the base-spec Sigma, will get the choice of both transmissions.

The Baleno continues to be one of the two premium hatchbacks (the other being the Honda Jazz) that does not get a turbocharged petrol engine.

Based on the available information and the prices of the outgoing Baleno, here’s what we expect the facelifted model to cost:

Variants

1.2 MT

1.2 AMT

Sigma

Rs 6.5 lakh

N.A.

Delta

Rs 7.4 lakh

Rs 7.9 lakh

Zeta

Rs 8.1 lakh

Rs 8.6 lakh

Zeta(O)

Rs 8.3 lakh

Rs 8.8 lakh

Alpha

Rs 8.8 lakh

Rs 9.3 lakh

Alpha(O)

Rs 9.5 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

The pre-facelift model’s CVT automatic retailed at a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the corresponding manual variant. However, the new AMT option will reduce that gap, making it more affordable. We also expect Maruti to offer the Baleno’s most premium features – for example, six airbags and the segment-first head-up display – in the new Alpha (O) variant, making it significantly more expensive than the Alpha trim.

Maruti has officially revealed some of the additional features for the 2022 Baleno, including an updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sound system tuned by Arkamys, and a segment-first head-up display. If the leaked info is anything to go by, the Baleno will also get rear AC vents and upto six airbags. 

Maruti Baleno 2022 safety features

Also read: Exclusive: 2022 Maruti Baleno Safety Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Month

Let’s compare the expected prices for the facelifted Baleno to its rivals:

Maruti Baleno

Tata Altroz

Hyundai i20

Honda Jazz

Volkswagen Polo

Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh

Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh

Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Related: Exclusive: Facelifted Maruti Baleno Interior Revealed

Read More on : Baleno on road price

    S
    Published by
    Sonny
    Was this article helpful ?

    0 out of 0 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno 2022

    Read Full News
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Citroen C3
      Citroen C3
      Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • MG 3
      MG 3
      Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • Renault Zoe
      Renault Zoe
      Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • Maruti Alto 2022
      Maruti Alto 2022
      Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Oct 2022
    • Renault K-ZE
      Renault K-ZE
      Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience