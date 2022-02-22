2022 Maruti Baleno To Go On Sale Tomorrow

Published On Feb 22, 2022 07:57 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

Save for the prices, we have almost everything you need to know about the updated hatchback

Maruti is all set to launch the facelifted Baleno tomorrow. The hatch will receive several styling upgrades and an updated engine, but the biggest changes are the many new features. You must have seen our extensive coverage of the 2022 Baleno in the past week, and in case you missed it, here’s a quick summary before the price announcement:

Engine And Transmission

The 2022 Baleno will sport an updated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, that’s rated at 90PS. It will no longer feature mild-hybrid technology, but it will gain the idle start-stop feature.

Until now, it was Maruti’s only CVT car on sale. That gearbox will now be replaced by a 5-speed AGS (Maruti speak for AMT) to be offered alongside the 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Economy

The fuel economy figures for the manual and AMT variants stand at 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively. In comparison, the pre-facelift manual and CVT models offered 23.87kmpl and 19.56kmpl, respectively.

Variants

The Baleno’s going to be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). That said, we’ll know more about the new (O) or Optional variants post the Baleno’s launch.

Exterior Styling

The new Baleno’s front gets a tweaked grille with a honeycomb pattern-like design, new and sleeker LED headlights, new LED DRLs, a reworked bumper, and revised fog lamp housing. The updated side and rear profile boast of new 16-inch alloys, new LED taillights, a revised bumper, and repositioned reflectors.

Interior Design

The cabin has been revamped and it is flaunting a new theme of black and deep blue shades. It also gets a new tri-layer dashboard design, the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel, new climate control panel, and a revised instrument panel.

New Features

The facelifted Baleno will get many new features, including some segment-first highlights as well. It’s going to be equipped with a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys-tuned sound system, Suzuki connected car technology with remote operations, integrated Alexa support, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, rear AC vents, and 60:40 split folding rear seat.

Increased Safety

The Baleno will receive new safety features including six airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill assist. It’s going to be the first Maruti car and the second one in its segment to offer six airbags, after the Hyundai i20.

Colour Options

Maruti will offer the new Baleno with six colour options: Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Splendid Silver. All the colours except for the blue and white are new.

Expected Price and Competition

The new Baleno will demand a premium over the pre-facelift model and is expected to retail from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. It’s rebadged cousin and competitor, the Toyota Glanza, is also going to receive similar upgrades soon.

