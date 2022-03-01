Published On Mar 01, 2022 08:25 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The South Africa-spec Baleno gets different transmission options too

Gets the Ciaz and Brezza's more powerful 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

For reference, the India-spec Baleno gets a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Feature upgrades are the same for both markets.

Suzuki has revealed the new Baleno in South Africa, and it's essentially the same model that was recently launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While all the updates are similar to the India-spec hatch, there's just one major difference, and that's in its heart. In the Rainbow Nation, the Baleno utilises a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine (and not the 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet unit we get here). It is the same mill that powers the Ciaz, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, and the XL6 in India. The engine makes 105PS and 138Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. That's right. Instead of the new AMT gearbox, the Baleno in South Africa gets an AT.

Note that the engine gets mild-hybrid technology on the above-mentioned models.

That aside, there's no other difference compared to the model sold here. It now features a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech with limited remote operation, Alexa and Smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, and cruise control.

In India, the 2022 Baleno retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz .

