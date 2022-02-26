Here Are The Differences Between The Old And New Maruti Baleno In Pics

Published On Feb 26, 2022 09:02 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2015-2022

The hatch has been redesigned and gets many new features

Maruti has commenced its eight launches for 2022, with the new Baleno. The updated hatchback retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the deliveries have begun too.

The new Baleno has received several changes and upgrades to make it more premium than the previous model. So here are all the differences between the old and the new model, in 10 pictures

Revised Front Fascia

Upfront, Baleno gets a new wider grille with a unique mesh featuring a chrome garnish around it. This along with the revamped bumper has completely refreshed the Baleno’s front fascia compared to the model it replaces

New LED lighting

Just like the pre-facelift Baleno, the new model also gets auto LED projector headlamps. But this time, the lights are sleeker and sharper. Even the DRLs are new with three LED lighting elements, which also sees the debut of Nexa’s new signature DRL pattern.

Side

The side profile remains largely unchanged save for the new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

At the back, you see new split LED tail lamps, mimicking the three elements of the DRL. The bumper has been tweaked with the reflectors slightly repositioned.

New Colours

The Baleno is available in six colour options, including Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Splendid Silver. All colours except for Nexa Blue and Pearl Arctic White are new.

Interior

The cabin has received a major overhaul with an all-new dual-tone black/blue dashboard layout with silver highlights. The silver inserts are further seen on the steering wheel, door handles, and gearbox covering. The new flat-bottom steering wheel has been picked up from the Swift. As for the pre-facelift Baleno, it got an all-black interior theme with brushed silver accents.

New Touchscreen Infotainment System, Rain Sensing Wipers And More Features

The Baleno is the first Maruti to receive the new SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. It gets a 9-inch free-standing unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, compared to the pre-facelift’s 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system. The hatch further gains an Arkamys-tuned sound system, connected car technology with limited remote control, Alexa connect, rear AC vents, new climate control panel, and an updated instrument cluster.

Heads-up Display

The baleno’s segment first feature includes a pop-up heads-up display, similar to the one seen in the Mini Cooper. The HUD shows information such as speed, fuel consumption, climate control status, clock, and gear positioning.

More Safety

Maruti is offering the new Baleno with six airbags, a segment-first 360-degree camera, ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT). Earlier, it got dual front airbags and a rear parking camera only.

New Gearbox And An Updated Powertrain

Maruti has replaced the pre-facelift model’s refined CVT gearbox with a more fuel efficient 5-speed AMT. Like earlier, there’s also a 5-speed manual on offer. The transmission is paired with the 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. Unlike earlier, there’s no mild-hybrid technology on offer but you do get the idle start-stop system. With the missing mild-hybrid tech, the efficiency of the Baleno has gone down by 1.52kmpl, from 23.87kmpl to 22.35kmpl.

