Published On May 02, 2022 05:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The taillight has been snapped at Delhi’s Karol Bagh market

The new Scorpio’s taillights have been spotted.

The tail lamp design is inspired by previous generation Scorpio.

SUV will come with a 360-degree camera, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen, an electric sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

To get 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines with RWD and 4WD options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh.

Even before the official unveiling of the Scorpio, its tail lamps have seemingly made their way to Delhi's Karol Bagh car accessory market. The new Scorpio is expected to debut this June, which will complete its 20 years in India.

Interestingly, the vertically-stacked christmas tree-type tail lamp design looks familiar to the unit seen on the previous generation Scorpio. While they had a reflector in the upper part of the tail light, the upcoming model will have LED elements. FYI, the outgoing model gets a similar setup but features black claddings above its B-shaped taillights.

Multiple spy shots of the SUV have surfaced online, revealing many details about it. Going by the pictures, it surely looks dominating and larger than the current generation model. It will be offered in six and seven-seater configurations.

Some of the other details confirmed include a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, dynamic turn indicators, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. The SUV is further expected to get connected car technology, multiple airbags, traction control, and ESC.

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will get the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It will get rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variant, with the latter featuring a low range gearbox.

The new Scorpio is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh onward (ex-showroom), serving as a rugged alternative to the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

Source

Read More on : Scorpio diesel