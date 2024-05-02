Modified On May 02, 2024 10:08 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra has given the XUV300 a new name and some major upgrades, but can it take on the segment leader?

The replacement for the dated Mahindra XUV300 is here and it’s called the Mahindra XUV 3XO. With this new and improved (read: facelifted) offering, Mahindra has set its sights at the top of the sub-4m SUV segment. One of its key rivals is the Tata Nexon, so let’s see how these two fare against each other on paper. Let’s start with the dimensions:

Dimensions

Model Mahindra 3XO Tata Nexon Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1804 mm Height 1647 mm 1620 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2498 mm Boot Space 364 litres 382 litres Ground Clearance 201 mm 208 mm

The Nexon might be longer, but the XUV 3XO is bigger in every other aspect.

However, the Tata promises a higher boot capacity than the Mahindra and a higher ground clearance too.

Powertrain & Mileage

Specifications Mahindra 3XO Tata Nexon Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS/ 130 PS 117 PS 120 PS 115 PS Torque 200 Nm/ Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6 AMT 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 6DCT 6MT, 6AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl 17.44 kmpl, 17.18 kmpl, 17.01 kmpl 23.23 kmpl, 24.08 kmpl

Both, the Mahindra 3XO and Tata Nexon, offer the choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the Mahindra has two versions of the turbo-petrol engine on offer, with the second one featuring direct injection for more performance.

Like the Mahindra XUV300, the 3XO has more torque to offer no matter the engine, but also has the choice of more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

While the Nexon offers as many as four transmission options with its turbo-petrol engine, including both AMT and dual-clutch automatics, the XUV 3XO gets one manual choice and a new torque converter auto.

Both SUVs offer manual and AMT options with their diesel engines.

When it comes to claimed fuel efficiency figures, the Mahindra 3XO’s turbo-petrol engines are ahead of the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine. However, the Tata SUV’s diesel engine promises way more kilometres to the litre than the Mahindra.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 9-speaker JBL sound system Exterior Bi-LED projector headlights Connected LED tail lights Bi-functional LED DRLs LED fog lamps 17-inch alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof Bi-functional LED headlights Connected LED tail lights Sequential LED DRLs 16-inch alloy wheels Voice assisted electric sunroof Interior Dual-tone cabin Leatherette upholstery 60:40 split folding rear seats Adjustable headrests for all 5 seats Fold out rear armrest with cup holders Front centre armrest with storage Dual-tone cabin with variations based on variant 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo Leatherette upholstery Height-adjustable front seats Ambient lighting 60:40 split-folding rear seats Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents Auto-dimming IRVM Cruise control Wireless phone charger Auto headlamps and front wipers Power folding and adjustable ORVMs Automatic climate control with touch controls Rear AC vents Wireless phone charger Ventilated front seats Cruise control Auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers Paddle shifters (AMT & DCT) Auto-dimming IRVM Auto-folding ORVMs Safety 6 airbags (as standard) All wheel disc brakes ABS with EBD ESC (Electronic Stability Control) Tyre pressure monitoring system 360-degree view camera with blind view monitor Front and rear parking sensors ISOFIX child seat anchors Electronic parking brake with auto hold ADAS (adaptive cruise control, lane assist, auto emergency braking and high beam assist) 6 airbags (standard) ABS with EBD Electronic stability control (ESC) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ISOFIX child seat anchors Hill hold assist Front and rear parking sensors 360-degree camera Blind view monitor

In terms of highlight features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has managed to pull a slight edge over the Tata Nexon. This is mainly down to the panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite and dual-zone climate control.

However, the Nexon still has some advantages over the 3XO with its more futuristic LED lighting setup inside and out, ventilated front seats and more premium audio system.

Both these sub-4 metre SUVs are evenly matched (on paper) in areas concerning the infotainment unit, digital driver’s display, airbags, and 360-degree camera.

Also note, Mahindra has stated that it shall offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality for the 3XO, but it is not going to be available right away and will be introduced later on via a software update.

We would also like to point out that there have been many reports about reliability issues with the Tata Nexon and the poor quality of aftersales service. If Mahindra’s new 3XO can avoid these pitfalls, it would become a lot easier to choose between these two cars.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory) Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is more affordable than the Tata Nexon both at the entry level (by Rs 76,000) as well as the top-end variants.

While the 3XO is offered in 9 variants, the Nexon’s list has 12 broad variants with additional Dark edition variants as well.

Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

