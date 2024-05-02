Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 02, 2024 10:08 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra has given the XUV300 a new name and some major upgrades, but can it take on the segment leader?
The replacement for the dated Mahindra XUV300 is here and it’s called the Mahindra XUV 3XO. With this new and improved (read: facelifted) offering, Mahindra has set its sights at the top of the sub-4m SUV segment. One of its key rivals is the Tata Nexon, so let’s see how these two fare against each other on paper. Let’s start with the dimensions:
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Mahindra 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Length
|
3990 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1821 mm
|
1804 mm
|
Height
|
1647 mm
|
1620 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2498 mm
|
Boot Space
|
364 litres
|
382 litres
|
Ground Clearance
|
201 mm
|
208 mm
-
The Nexon might be longer, but the XUV 3XO is bigger in every other aspect.
-
However, the Tata promises a higher boot capacity than the Mahindra and a higher ground clearance too.
Powertrain & Mileage
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
112 PS/ 130 PS
|
117 PS
|
120 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm/ Up to 250 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT, 6AT
|
6MT, 6 AMT
|
5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 6DCT
|
6MT, 6AMT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl
|
20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl
|
17.44 kmpl, 17.18 kmpl, 17.01 kmpl
|
23.23 kmpl, 24.08 kmpl
-
Both, the Mahindra 3XO and Tata Nexon, offer the choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the Mahindra has two versions of the turbo-petrol engine on offer, with the second one featuring direct injection for more performance.
-
Like the Mahindra XUV300, the 3XO has more torque to offer no matter the engine, but also has the choice of more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
-
While the Nexon offers as many as four transmission options with its turbo-petrol engine, including both AMT and dual-clutch automatics, the XUV 3XO gets one manual choice and a new torque converter auto.
-
Both SUVs offer manual and AMT options with their diesel engines.
-
When it comes to claimed fuel efficiency figures, the Mahindra 3XO’s turbo-petrol engines are ahead of the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine. However, the Tata SUV’s diesel engine promises way more kilometres to the litre than the Mahindra.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
10.25-inch digital driver’s display
7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
10.25-inch digital driver’s display
9-speaker JBL sound system
|
Exterior
|
Bi-LED projector headlights
Connected LED tail lights
Bi-functional LED DRLs
LED fog lamps
17-inch alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
|
Bi-functional LED headlights
Connected LED tail lights
Sequential LED DRLs
16-inch alloy wheels
Voice assisted electric sunroof
|
Interior
|
Dual-tone cabin
Leatherette upholstery
60:40 split folding rear seats
Adjustable headrests for all 5 seats
Fold out rear armrest with cup holders
Front centre armrest with storage
|
Dual-tone cabin with variations based on variant
2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
Leatherette upholstery
Height-adjustable front seats
Ambient lighting
60:40 split-folding rear seats
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents
Auto-dimming IRVM
Cruise control
Wireless phone charger
Auto headlamps and front wipers
Power folding and adjustable ORVMs
|
Automatic climate control with touch controls
Rear AC vents
Wireless phone charger
Ventilated front seats
Cruise control
Auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers
Paddle shifters (AMT & DCT)
Auto-dimming IRVM
Auto-folding ORVMs
|
Safety
|
6 airbags (as standard)
All wheel disc brakes
ABS with EBD
ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
Tyre pressure monitoring system
360-degree view camera with blind view monitor
Front and rear parking sensors
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
ADAS (adaptive cruise control, lane assist, auto emergency braking and high beam assist)
|
6 airbags (standard)
ABS with EBD
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Hill hold assist
Front and rear parking sensors
360-degree camera
Blind view monitor
-
In terms of highlight features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has managed to pull a slight edge over the Tata Nexon. This is mainly down to the panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite and dual-zone climate control.
-
However, the Nexon still has some advantages over the 3XO with its more futuristic LED lighting setup inside and out, ventilated front seats and more premium audio system.
-
Both these sub-4 metre SUVs are evenly matched (on paper) in areas concerning the infotainment unit, digital driver’s display, airbags, and 360-degree camera.
-
Also note, Mahindra has stated that it shall offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality for the 3XO, but it is not going to be available right away and will be introduced later on via a software update.
-
We would also like to point out that there have been many reports about reliability issues with the Tata Nexon and the poor quality of aftersales service. If Mahindra’s new 3XO can avoid these pitfalls, it would become a lot easier to choose between these two cars.
Prices
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is more affordable than the Tata Nexon both at the entry level (by Rs 76,000) as well as the top-end variants.
-
While the 3XO is offered in 9 variants, the Nexon’s list has 12 broad variants with additional Dark edition variants as well.
-
Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.
