Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Modified On May 02, 2024 10:08 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra has given the XUV300 a new name and some major upgrades, but can it take on the segment leader? 

XUV 3XO vs Nexon Specification Comparison

The replacement for the dated Mahindra XUV300 is here and it’s called the Mahindra XUV 3XO. With this new and improved (read: facelifted) offering, Mahindra has set its sights at the top of the sub-4m SUV segment. One of its key rivals is the Tata Nexon, so let’s see how these two fare against each other on paper. Let’s start with the dimensions:

Dimensions

Model

Mahindra 3XO

Tata Nexon

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1804 mm

Height

1647 mm

1620 mm

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2498 mm

Boot Space

364 litres

382 litres

Ground Clearance

201 mm

208 mm

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Side

  • The Nexon might be longer, but the XUV 3XO is bigger in every other aspect. 

  • However, the Tata promises a higher boot capacity than the Mahindra and a higher ground clearance too.

Powertrain & Mileage

Specifications

Mahindra 3XO

  

Tata Nexon

  

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS/ 130 PS

117 PS

120 PS

115 PS

Torque

200 Nm/ Up to 250 Nm

300 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6MT, 6AT

6MT, 6 AMT

5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 6DCT

6MT, 6AMT

Claimed Mileage

18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl/ 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl

20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

17.44 kmpl, 17.18 kmpl, 17.01 kmpl

23.23 kmpl, 24.08 kmpl

 Tata Nexon 2023

  • Both, the Mahindra 3XO and Tata Nexon, offer the choice of 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the Mahindra has two versions of the turbo-petrol engine on offer, with the second one featuring direct injection for more performance.

  • Like the Mahindra XUV300, the 3XO has more torque to offer no matter the engine, but also has the choice of more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

  • While the Nexon offers as many as four transmission options with its turbo-petrol engine, including both AMT and dual-clutch automatics, the XUV 3XO gets one manual choice and a new torque converter auto.

  • Both SUVs offer manual and AMT options with their diesel engines.

  • When it comes to claimed fuel efficiency figures, the Mahindra 3XO’s turbo-petrol engines are ahead of the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine. However, the Tata SUV’s diesel engine promises way more kilometres to the litre than the Mahindra.

Feature Highlights 

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Infotainment

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

9-speaker JBL sound system

Exterior

Bi-LED projector headlights

Connected LED tail lights

Bi-functional LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Bi-functional LED headlights

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential LED DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels

Voice assisted electric sunroof

Interior

Dual-tone cabin

Leatherette upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Adjustable headrests for all 5 seats

Fold out rear armrest with cup holders

Front centre armrest with storage

Dual-tone cabin with variations based on variant

2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Leatherette upholstery

Height-adjustable front seats

Ambient lighting

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Auto headlamps and front wipers

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Automatic climate control with touch controls

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers

Paddle shifters (AMT & DCT)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

Safety

6 airbags (as standard)

All wheel disc brakes

ABS with EBD

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree view camera with blind view monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ADAS (adaptive cruise control, lane assist, auto emergency braking and high beam assist)

6 airbags (standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Hill hold assist

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Panoramic Sunroof
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5L Level 2 ADAS

  • In terms of highlight features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has managed to pull a slight edge over the Tata Nexon. This is mainly down to the panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite and dual-zone climate control.

  • However, the Nexon still has some advantages over the 3XO with its more futuristic LED lighting setup inside and out, ventilated front seats and more premium audio system. 

  • Both these sub-4 metre SUVs are evenly matched (on paper) in areas concerning the infotainment unit, digital driver’s display, airbags, and 360-degree camera.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Interior
Tata Nexon dashboard

  • Also note, Mahindra has stated that it shall offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality for the 3XO, but it is not going to be available right away and will be introduced later on via a software update.

  • We would also like to point out that there have been many reports about reliability issues with the Tata Nexon and the poor quality of aftersales service. If Mahindra’s new 3XO can avoid these pitfalls, it would become a lot easier to choose between these two cars.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Tata Nexon

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

 Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is more affordable than the Tata Nexon both at the entry level (by Rs 76,000) as well as the top-end variants.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Key Rivals: Price Talk

  • While the 3XO is offered in 9 variants, the Nexon’s list has 12 broad variants with additional Dark edition variants as well.

  • Other rivals for these subcompact SUVs include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

