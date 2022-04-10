Craving Some Adventure? Here Are The Most Affordable 4WD And AWD Cars In India

Published On Apr 10, 2022 10:30 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The cars on this list have the kit you need for those off-road trails and adventures

The term SUV or ‘Sports Utility Vehicle’ is for cars that can go different places and offer more utility than other types of cars. Nowadays, anything with a tall driving position, more ground clearance, and an upright stance is being referred to as an SUV. But most of these new age SUVs are not suited for traversing trails much worse than India’s pock-marked roads.

For those who crave some off-road fun and true multi-terrain utility, here’s a list of the most affordable 4WD and AWD cars that you can buy:

Mahindra Thar

Petrol Diesel Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 150PS 130PS Torque Up to 320Nm 300Nm Gearbox options 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/AT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD Price Around Rs 13 lakh onwards Around Rs 13.50 lakh onwards

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is currently the most affordable 4WD car that you can buy. It offers the option of petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic transmissions with a low-range transfer case. For off-roading aid, the Thar is offered with features such as auto mechanical differential locking, tyre direction monitoring, real-time adventure statistics (on the infotainment), and a roll cage. It even has a soft-top variant that can be folded down with ease.

Force Gurkha

Engine 2.6-litre diesel Power 91PS Torque 250Nm Gearbox options 5-speed MT Drivetrain 4WD Price Around Rs 14 lakh

The Force Gurkha is a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar. While the Thar has moved towards being a more comfortable and somewhat practical option, the Gurkha remains close to its terrain-conquering purpose with minimal comforts. It’s offered in one variant only and only comes with a diesel-manual powertrain. The Gurkha features a low-range gearbox, manual front and rear locking differentials, front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel. Its water wading capacity stands at 700mm which is 50mm more than the Thar.

Mahindra XUV700

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 185PS Torque 450Nm Gearbox options 6-speed MT/AT Drivetrain AWD Price (AWD variants) Around Rs 22 lakh onwards

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with AWD (all-wheel-drive) on its top-spec AX7 and AX7 L diesel-automatic variants. Yes, it is priced well above the Rs 20 lakh mark but it is still the third most affordable AWD choice in the market – at least until the new-gen Scorpio arrives with its own AWD variant.

The AWD variants of the XUV700 get the seven-seater configuration as standard. They also get drive modes but none of them are terrain-focussed for serious off-roading. Do note that AWD cars are not as capable off-road as 4WD cars, but can tackle wet roads along with mild trails and muddy fields. They are better suited for traction management along with improved performance and handling.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Engine 1.9-litre diesel Power 163PS Torque 360Nm Gearbox options 6-speed MT/AT Drivetrain 4WD Price (4WD variants) Around Rs 24 lakh onwards

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a lifestyle pickup truck which can conveniently double up as a focused off-roader. The 4WD can be opted with manual as well as automatic transmissions. The V-Cross also features a low range gearbox, shift-on-the-fly 4WD, traction control, and hill descent control.

Jeep Compass

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170PS Torque 350Nm Gearbox options 9-speed AT Drivetrain AWD Price (AWD variants) Around Rs 27 lakh onwards

The Jeep Compass gets the AWD drivetrain with the top-spec diesel-automatic variants. Here, you have drive modes for off-roading (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud), hill start/descent control, and frequency selective damping suspension. It also gets Jeep’s Active Drive technology, which switches between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive depending on the traction and speed.

For hardcore enthusiasts, there is the Compass Trailhawk, which is the more off-road focused version of the regular SUV. It gets reworked bumpers with better approach/departure angles, improved suspension, wider tyres, and an exclusive ‘Rock’ mode.

Hyundai Tucson

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 185PS Torque 400Nm Gearbox options 8-speed AT Drivetrain AWD Price (AWD variant) Around Rs 28 lakh

The Hyundai Tucson gets AWD on the top-spec diesel automatic variant, but is termed as a soft-roader. It’s equipped with drive modes, traction cornering control, and hill descent assist. The Tucson isn’t a hardcore off-roader like the Thar or Gurkha, but it will offer more traction and maneuverability over wet and muddy surfaces than urban SUVs with just 2WD.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 181PS Torque 420Nm Gearbox options 7-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD Price (4WD variant) Around Rs 32 lakh

The Alturas G4 is the most affordable full-size SUV with 4WD as an option. Mainly, it’s also a seven seater so you can take your entire family for some off-road trails. It features active roll-over protection and hill start/descent control for aiding its off-roading abilities.

