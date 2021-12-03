2022 Mahindra Scorpio Will Mark The Icon’s 20th Anniversary

Published On Dec 03, 2021 11:55 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

Its launch timeline could be scheduled accordingly to enter the market around mid 2022

While there's no official word on its launch date, we have good reason to believe that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio might arrive in June next year.

The iconic SUV first burst onto the scene on June 20, 2002, and it has been 20 years since. And that gives us fodder to conjecture that the carmaker could celebrate the Scorpio's two-decade stay by launching the all-new model around the same time next year.

While the compact SUV has received multiple updates over these years, it has yet to get a generation update. And that will finally happen with the launch of the 2022 Scorpio.

However, despite falling behind the segment leaders in terms of features and design, it has still been the third bestseller in its segment, averaging around 3000 units shipped each month from May - October 2021.

The 2022 Scorpio is expected to retail from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, rivalling the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

