Modified On May 03, 2024 02:55 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MX3 variant is the mid-spec variant of the XUV 3XO, and it still gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless charging

It’s just been a few days since we got the prices for the Mahindra XUV 3XO and official bookings have not started yet, but its units have now reached dealerships in multiple variants. The XUV 3XO is offered in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. In this article, we will explore how the mid-spec MX3 variant of the XUV 3XO looks in 9 real-life images, and what it offers.

Front

The mid-spec MX3 variant of the SUV features the same grille and bumper design as its higher-spec counterparts. However, it is equipped with halogen projector headlights, giving it the appearance of a lower-spec variant. Although it includes LED DRLs with turn indicators, it also lacks front fog lamps.

Side

From the side, the MX3 variant of the XUV 3XO features body-colored door handles, while the A and C-pillars, along with the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), have been blacked out. This particular variant of the XUV 3XO comes with 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and lacks roof rails.

Rear

While the XUV 3XO MX3 variant comes with LED tail lights, it does not get the connected setup offered from one grade higher - the MX3 Pro variant. Other details that distinguish it as a lower-spec version is the absence of an extended roof spoiler, rear wiper washer, and rear defogger. However, the bumper design remains identical to that of other higher-spec variants of the SUV.

Interior

While the exterior looks like a lower variant, inside, the 3XO MX3 offers a mid-spec experience. It comes with dual-tone black and white dashboard and door panels. The climate control panel on this variant however is taken from the pre-facelifted XUV300.

Its feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, analogue instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, and a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety in this variant is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

As a mid-spec variant, this version of the XUV 3XO comes with black fabric seat upholstery. Additionally, rear AC vents have been provided for the added convenience of rear passengers.

Powertrain

Mahindra offers the XUX 3XO’s MX3 variant with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

The MX3 variant doesn’t get the option of the more powerful T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine.

Price & Rivals

The MX3 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

