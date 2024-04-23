Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Apr 23, 2024 08:55 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The ‘Z8 Select’ variant is available with both petrol and diesel variants of the Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant was introduced in February 2024, slotted between the mid-spec Z6 and top-spec Z8 trims. This new variant of the Scorpio N offers some additional features of the Z8 over the Z6 trim; however, it’s still more affordable than the Z8, with only a few feature omissions. We have detailed the Scorpio N Z8 Select in 10 images.

The Z8 Select variant of the Mahindra Scorpio N borrows a lot of features from the Z8 trim, including dual-barrel LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED projector fog lamps. However, the Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio N doesn’t get an automatic headlight feature like the Z8. Also, the Scorpio N here can be seen wearing a new midnight black exterior shade, which is specific only to the Z8 Select variant.

From the side, the Z8 Select variant of the SUV features the same 17-inch alloy wheels as seen on the regular Z8 trims. The only visible difference compared to the regular Z8 variant is the body-colored door handles. Please note that the chrome design elements visible on the wheel arches and around the door handles are part of the accessories.

At the rear, the Z8 Select trim of the Scorpio N features identical design elements as seen on its higher-spec counterparts. It includes the same tall stacked LED taillights and extended roof spoiler. Please note that the chrome elements around the taillamps and rear bumper guard are part of the accessories.

Inside, the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant shares the same black and brown dual-tone cabin theme with leatherette seat upholstery, offered with the regular Z8 trim. In fact, amenities like 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and sunroof are also shared between the two variants.

However, the Z8 Select variant of the SUV misses out on features like dual-zone AC, push-button start/stop, auto headlights, and rain sensing wipers. Though it gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, it still misses out on auto-fold function.

Both Z8 Select and Z8 trims of the Scorpio N get all-four power windows, but unlike the Z8 trim, the Z8 Select variant offers an anti-pinch function for the driver only. On the other hand, the Z8 trim gets an anti-pinch function for both the driver and co-driver.

Just like the Z8 variant, the Scorpio N Z8 Select is also available in 7-seater configuration. For convenience of rear passengers, it also gets rear AC vents and a USB C-type charger in the second row.

Engine & Transmission

The Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options, including both manual and automatic transmissions.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm / 380 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drive Type 2WD 2WD

Unlike the regular Z8 trim, the Select variant misses out on the option of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drive train.

Price & Rivals

Variant Z8 Select Z8 Difference Petrol MT Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.64 lakh (-) Rs 1.65 lakh Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh (-) Rs 1.66 lakh Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.10 lakh (-) Rs 1.11 lakh Diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.63 lakh (-) Rs 1.64 lakh

The Scorpio N Z8 Select is up to Rs 1.66 lakh more affordable than the regular Z8 variants of the SUV. It takes on the likes of the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend)

