2022 Mahindra Scorpio Power Figures To Be On Par With The XUV700

Published On May 13, 2022 04:28 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The Scorpio will be among the most powerful SUVs in its price range

The new Scorpio to get the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol options with similar power figures.

The XUV700 diesel delivers up to 185PS

The XUV700’s turbo-petrol delivers 200PS.

Transmission options to include 6-speed manual and AT; four-wheel drive to be optional.

Launch in June.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will borrow the XUV700’s petrol and diesel engines, with similar power figures. With this, it will be one of the most powerful SUVs in the Rs 10 to Rs 20 lakh price bracket . Mahindra has started teasing the SUV ahead of its launch in June.

The XUV700 uses a 2.2-litre diesel engine, rated at 155PS for the lower variants and 185PS for the higher variants and a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol. The Scorpio’s range-topping diesel variants will be on par with XUV700, while the lower variants get a different (lower) tuning. Same goes for the turbo-petrol,the Scorpio will deliver the same as the XUV700, which could be standard for all variants.

If you look closely at the latest teaser, it’s hinted that the Scorpio or as they call it ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will take on the D-segment SUVs. To put it at par, the power figures should somewhat be in the range of what the segment leader Toyota Fortuner offers, that is 204PS with its 2.8-litre diesel and 166PS with its 2.7-litre petrol engines. With the D-segment SUVs prices hitting the roof nowadays (Fortuner almost touching Rs 50 lakh sticker price), Mahindra might want to lure some of its customers with its new rugged offering.

The Scorpio will further get the option of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. It will be offered with rear-wheel drive as standard with an optional four-wheel drive.

The Scorpio will be a feature-rich model packing automatic LED headlamps and wipers, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra is expected to price the 2022 Scorpio aggressively from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will serve as an alternative to Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun when it comes to pricing.

