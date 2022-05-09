Published On May 09, 2022 05:42 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The new-gen Scorpio will feature a modern design, premium features and new engines

The next generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be unveiled soon, likely by the end of May. It has been spied numerous times over the last year and most recently, the carmaker has released its first official teaser by the codename Z101. As the premiere of Mahindra’s highly anticipated SUV draws closer, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know so far:

Different design, familiar iconic proportions

While the new Scorpio has always been spied under camouflage so far, we can still tell that it features modern design details for the front and rear profiles. Its overall shape is still quite tall and boxy as always. It seems Mahindra has modernised the look of its compact SUV without taking away its distinctive shape. The only details revealed in the teaser was the full LED lighting for the headlamps, DRLs and front fog lamps.

Tech-laden modern interiors

The interior of the next-gen Scorpio, often in a well-equipped variant, has also been spied multiple times. Its dashboard now has a large central touchscreen unit for the infotainment system, flanked by vertically oriented central AC vents. The central display should be the 8-inch touchscreen and the new Scorpio has also been seen with a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch colour display, both of which are already offered in the entry-level MX variant of the XUV700.

The upcoming Scorpio still gets the option of a third row of seats and has been spied in both six- and seven-seater configurations. However, like all modern Mahindras, it will not get jump seats in the back.

Will get premium features

Based on the test mules spied, we know that Mahindra will offer the Scorpio with premium features such as a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, premium Sony sound system with roof-mounted speakers and wireless charging. The infotainment system is also likely to be equipped with Mahindra’s connected car tech. While it may not be on par with its more premium sibling, the XUV700, the new Scorpio will certainly be a step above its outgoing version.

The new Scorpio will likely be safer too with up to six airbags, hill assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

Powerful new powertrains

The latest crop of Mahindra SUVs are powered by its latest 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, like the XUV700 and Thar. The same will be offered with the new Scorpio but perhaps in a model-specific state of tune. For reference, these engines in the XUV700 have an output of 200PS/380Nm for the petrol and 185PS/480Nm for the diesel. Their output in the new Scorpio will likely be lower since it is positioned below the XUV700.

Both engines will be available with a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Will still get a 4WD variant

In an earlier developmental phase, the new Scorpio was spotted testing on the dunes, revealing that it will continue to be offered with a four-wheel drive variant as well. However, like the XUV700, Mahindra is expected to limit this off-roading variant for the diesel powertrain only. As standard, the Scorpio will be a rear-wheel drive SUV.

Competitive pricing

The new and improved Mahindra Scorpio will likely attract a premium for all its changes over the outgoing model. However, the Indian carmaker is also renowned for its highly competitive introductory prices as witnessed with the arrival of the second-gen Thar and the XUV700. The current-gen, diesel-only Scorpio costs between Rs 13.54 lakh and Rs 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its next-gen model could have a more affordable base variant thanks to the petrol powertrain and could be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Who are its rivals?

The Mahindra Scorpio is commonly classified as a compact SUV in India. Therefore, its closest rivals are the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Until the new-gen model, the Scorpio was seen as the rugged alternative to the premium models that enjoy popularity in this space. However, the new-gen SUV seems poised to close the gap in premium features while still being more rugged than others. It will also be taking on the upcoming hybrid compact SUVs from Toyota and Maruti.

