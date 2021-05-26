2021 Force Gurkha Brochure Leaked. Are We Close To Its Launch?

Published On May 26, 2021 02:40 PM By Dhruv for Force Gurkha

The new-gen production-spec Gurkha was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

It looks similar to what was shown at Auto Expo 2020.

We expect a 2.6-litre diesel engine with 90PS/230Nm output to be offered at launch.

More powerful 2.2-litre engine making 140PS/321Nm could also be offered later.

Both would get 5-speed manual transmission, 4x4 transfer case with the option of low-range and locking differentials on both axles.

Power windows, touchscreen, dual airbags, and ABS will be part of the package.

Its only rival, to an extent, will be the Mahindra Thar.

The BS6 Force Gurkha has been looking to land on showroom floors for quite some time now, and the appearance of leaked brochures seems to suggest we are close to its launch date. The brochure only has pictures of the new Gurkha, and shows no specs of the upcoming SUV.

Force Motors had showcased the production-ready version of the BS6 Gurkha at Auto Expo 2020 in February. While the carmaker was supposed to launch it last year, as per the communication at the Expo, there is no official word on what has caused its delay. There have been multiple spy shot sightings since then, one of which even suggests that Force has replaced the dual-tone interior (shown at Auto Expo) with a single-tone black interior.

While the interior may get a colour change, the exterior of this rugged off-roader stays true to what was shown at the expo. The G-Wagon-like silhouette, single-slat grille, and large rear windows all appear to be the same. Even the alloy wheel design, though only slightly visible in the leaked brochure images, seems to be the same.

Underneath the bonnet, we expect the new Gurkha to get the 2.6-litre diesel engine that is good for 90PS/230Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This, along with the 4x4 transfer case, a low-range option and locking differentials on both axles, is what was shown at the Auto Expo, and we expect these specs to stay the same. Besides, a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine capable of dishing out 140PS/321Nm was introduced in 2019, and could be a part of the Gurkha lineup at a later date.

On the features front, the 2021 Gurkha will be offered with an aftermarket touchscreen system, and power windows for only the front windows. Manual AC, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps, LED tail lamps, ABS and dual airbags up front are the other features that will be a part of the package.

The Force Gurkha is a true off-roader, and was known for going toe-to-toe with the previous-gen Mahindra Thar. The new-gen Thar has grown up, and offers a lot more creature comforts than we expect from the Gurkha. However, it will continue to be the Gurkha’s only real rival, due to its off-road prowess.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the BS4 Gurkha retailed between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 Gurkha has undergone extensive updates including changes to the body panels, updated lighting systems, and obviously a transition from BS4 to BS6. All of this will definitely bump up its price. However, we don’t expect too big a hike, as that would put it directly in the sights of the Mahindra Thar, which is hands down a better equipped car for now.

