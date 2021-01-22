2021 Production-Ready Force Gurkha SUV Spied; Launch Expected Soon

Published On Jan 22, 2021 06:17 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

Mahindra Thar will find an able competitor in the Gurkha

​​​​

The new Gurkha has been spied testing in a production-ready avatar.

The launch is expected to happen soon.

The off-roader will feature revamped exterior and interior styling.

The 2.6-litre diesel engine will be available at launch, whereas the more powerful 2.2-litre engine is likely to be offered later.

Expected to continue with its existing off-roading credentials.

Force first showcased the new-generation Gurkha off-roader back at Auto Expo 2020. While it was expected to launch last year, the pandemic played spoilsport. Now, it has been spied testing again. This indicates that the production version is ready, and launch day could be just around the corner.

The new-gen Force Gurkha retains its original G-Class-inspired styling. While almost all body panels have been redesigned, it preserves the essence of the previous-gen model. With the refurbished body panels, the Gurkha looks more modern and snazzier than before.

The rear fixed window is a single large piece of glass, pasted on the body instead of being put together by the old-school beading like the previous model. It is the same with the front and rear windscreens too. The spied test mule was in a new shade of green, featuring a gloss black roof.

The cabin, in an all-black theme, has undergone a complete overhaul, and you can spot the aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system. Features on board should include front power windows, manual AC, LED head (with DRLs) and tail lamps, captain seats in the second-row, and fog lamps. Safety features should include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear-parking sensors.

At launch, the Gurkha will come with a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90PS. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual. The 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine is expected to join later. The SUV is likely to come with an optional 4X4 drivetrain, with a low range transfer case and manually front and rear locking differentials, which give it an edge over the Mahindra Thar.

Now that Mahindra has launched the new-generation Thar, things might be difficult for the Force Gurkha. The latter gets a less powerful 90PS diesel engine and runs on smaller 16-inch alloy wheels compared to the Thar’s 130PS engine and 18-inch alloys. While the BS4 model retailed from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh, the new one should be priced within a similar range to undercut the Thar, which retails from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That said, the Thar also gets an option of an automatic gearbox.

Source