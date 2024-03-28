Modified On Mar 28, 2024 06:42 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Staria

The Hyundai Staria is a Kia Carnival-sized premium MPV that can seat up to 11 people in its four rows of seating

The Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 is a major auto show of various cars offered in South Asia, even if not in India. We have already brought to you some of the most interesting cars on display on our Instagram, and one of the key eye-catchers was the Hyundai Staria MPV, which debuted globally in early 2021.

In our reel, our host explores just how spacious the new Kia Carnival-sized Hyundai MPV is and how many adults can fit in it. One of its key highlights is that it can accommodate up to 11 people, thanks to its four rows of seating. It gets a 3-seater layout for three rows and captain seats for the third row. All passengers, including the middle occupants for 3-people seating, are also provided with adjustable headrests.

Hyundai Staria MPV In Brief

Hyundai offers it in two broad versions – Staria and Staria Premium (the latter is on display at the Bangkok auto show) – globally. It has a futuristic look on the outside with an LED DRL strip running the width of its fascia, huge grille, massive window panels, and tall-ish LED taillights.

The MPV is also available in 7- and 9-seat versions. While the former has two ‘Relaxation’ seats, which can recline electronically and can also be moved forward to free up more cargo space, the latter gets swivel functionality for its second-row seats.

It has a minimalistic design for the dashboard and can be seen with a Hyundai Creta-like steering wheel. In terms of features, the Staria is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a Bose sound system. Its safety net includes up to seven airbags, a reversing camera, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Check

The Staria gets a 6-cylinder 3.5-litre petrol unit (272 PS/331 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel unit (177 PS/431 Nm). While both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic, the diesel unit comes with an optional 6-speed manual as well.

Is It Coming To India?

Unfortunately, there’s no official confirmation on the Hyundai Staria’s India launch. However, given how popular the Kia Carnival has been in our market, we can only hope that Hyundai at least considers bringing this premium MPV to our shores.