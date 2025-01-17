Hyundai Staria MPV Debuted In India At Auto Expo 2025

The Hyundai Staria comes in 7, 9, and even in 11 seater layouts, offers amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ADAS

Exterior highlights include a connected LED DRL strip, pixelated headlights, and sliding doors.

Inside, it has a minimalistic looking dashboard and can accommodate up to 11 people.

Feature highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen, 64 colour ambient lighting, and Bose sound system.

Its safety features include multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, and ADAS.

Comes with either a 3.5-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

India launch is yet to be confirmed.

The Hyundai Staria, a Kia Carnival-sized premium MPV, has made its first appearance in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. One of its key highlights is that it can accommodate up to 11 people, thanks to its four rows of seating. Let’s have a look at how the Staria MPV looks and what it offers in detail.

Futuristic Design

The Hyundai Staria has a futuristic design, featuring an LED DRL strip that spans the width of its fascia, along with a large grille and pixelated pattern headlights on the bumper. The window panels are massive, and, like the Carnival, it comes with sliding rear doors. At the rear, the Staria boasts vertically stacked tail lights.

Minimalist Interior

The dashboard features a minimalist design and is equipped with a steering wheel similar to that of the Hyundai Creta. The Staria offers seating for up to 11 passengers across its four rows. Hyundai also offers the Staria in 7 and 9-seater configurations. The former has two ‘Relaxation’ seats, which can recline electronically and can also be moved forward to free up more cargo space, the latter gets swivel functionality for its second-row seats.

The Staria comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a Bose sound system. Its safety net includes up to 7 airbags, a reversing camera, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine And Transmission

Globally, Hyundai offers the Staria with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 3.5-litre petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 272 PS 177 PS Torque 331 Nm 431 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT

Expected Launch, Price, And Rivals

Hyundai is yet to confirm the launch of the Staria MPV in India, however, if it happens, it is expected to be priced over the Rs 65 lakh mark (ex-showroom). In India, it will act as an alternative to the Kia Carnival.

