Hyundai Ioniq 9 And Hyundai Staria MPV To Be Showcased Alongside The Hyundai Creta Electric At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai had confirmed earlier that it will be launching the Creta Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Now, the Korean marque has declared that it will also showcase the global-spec models of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Hyundai Staria MPV at the 2025 Auto Expo. However, the India launch of these global-spec models is yet to be confirmed.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric, as mentioned earlier, will be launched in India on January 17, 2025, during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As such, it will be the carmaker’s most affordable electric offering in the current Indian lineup.

The Creta Electric has a design similar to the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Creta with changes including a blanked-off grille, active air flaps, new aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and revised bumpers.

Inside, it will come with the same dashboard layout, albeit with a navy blue and grey theme a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a drive selector stalk behind the steering unit. The centre console also has a cleaner design.

In terms of features, it will borrow a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a similarly sized digital driver’s display from the ICE-powered Creta, along with a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charger. Both the front seats are electrically adjustable and have a ventilation function.

In terms of safety, the Creta Electric will come with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Two battery pack options will be offered with the Creta electric, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range 390 km 470 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque TBA

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Exterior

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is the flagship EV from the Korean carmaker which was globally revealed in November 2024. It is a big and bulky 3-row electric SUV. The EV has a boxy design that resembles the Kia EV9, is also based on the same E-GMP platform and was also launched in India last year.

At the front, it comes with an LED light bar that consists of numerous pixel-like elements. It has 19-inch alloy wheels and a black strip on the door that runs throughout the length of the body. The tail lights have a pixel design and are vertically stacked atop each other. The tail lights are connected via a high-mounted tail lamp that is positioned above the tailgate.

Interior, Features And Safety

The cabin has a dual-tone theme and a curved panel that houses two 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for the touchscreen). It also gets sleek AC vents and an option between 6 and 7 seats. In the 6-seater version of the EV, both the first and second-row seats are electrically adjustable, can be fully reclined and have a massage function.

In terms of features, the global-spec model comes with dual 12.3-inch displays, an 8-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and a digital antenna which is offered for the first time in any Hyundai offering. On the safety front, it features multiple airbags and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and collision mitigation assist.

Electric Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is equipped with long-range and performance trims, the former of which comes with two drivetrain options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Variants Performance Long-range AWD RWD AWD Battery pack 110.3 kWh 110.3 kWh 110.3 kWh Power Up to 218 PS (front/rear axle) 218 PS 95 PS (front-axle) / 218 PS (rear-axle) Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 255 Nm (front-axle) / 350 Nm (rear-axle) WLTP Claimed Range TBA 620 km TBA

A 350 kW DC fast charger enables the Ioniq 9 to charge from 10-80 percent in 24 minutes.

Hyundai Staria MPV

Exterior

The Hyundai Staria MPV, like the Ioniq 9 gets a lot of pixel-design elements. At the front. It comes with a thin LED strip that works as the LED DRLs. Below that is a Hyundai logo finished in brown and a grille with a honeycomb mesh design. Beside the grille are the vertically stacked LED headlights that have a pixelated design. The Staria comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and electronically sliding rear doors, similar to the Kia Carnival MPV. The rear features elongated and vertically stacked LED tail lights with vertical elements and a huge glass on the tailgate that gives it a tall-boy look.

Interior, Features And Safety

Inside, it comes with either 9 or 11 seats and a dashboard design that borrows the Hyundai Creta’s sleek AC vents and a 10.25-inch freestanding digital driver’s display, which has a similar user interface as the Creta. However, the Staria comes with a new 4-spoke steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and physician controls for auto AC.

Other features include a wireless phone charger, a Bose audio system and USB type-A charging ports for all seats. In terms of safety, it comes with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and 6 airbags (as standard). It also gets some ADAS features like lane keep assist and forward collision warning.

Powertrain Options

Globally, the Hyundai Staria MPV is offered with two powertrain options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 3.5-litre petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 272 PS 177 PS Torque 331 Nm 431 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 8-speed AT

The Hyundai Staria MPV, if launched, will be the carmaker’s first MPV offering in India.

Price And Rivals

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Ioniq 9 and Staria will be launched in India or not. However, if they are launched, the Ioniq 9 will be a rival to the Kia EV9 and can be priced from Rs 1.30 crore. On the other hand, the Staria will be an affordable alternative to the Kia Carnival and can be priced from Rs 35 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

