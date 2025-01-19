Hyundai At Auto Expo 2025: Electric Vehicles And A Premium MPV Are The Showstoppers

The Korean marque also announced prices of the much anticipated Creta Electric at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Auto Expo 2025 is now on at full speed and Hyundai India is one of the showstoppers at the event. The Korean marque’s pavilion was mainly dominated by electric vehicles, including an interesting concept. Along with that, Hyundai also showcased a premium MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. If you are visiting the Auto Expo 2025 and want to read on what the carmaker has on offer for you, scroll down to know all the details:

Hyundai Creta Electric Launched

The highlight event from Hyundai at Auto Expo 2025 was the launch of the Creta Electric. Prices for the Hyundai Creta EV starts from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes the very well rounded package of the standard ICE-powered Creta and offers the same in an EV form. There are also minor design tweaks and more features on offer. Check out more details in our in-depth launch story.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 India Debut

The Korean marque also took this opportunity to introduce the flagship Ioniq 9 electric SUV at the motorshow. It comes with an unique design, an upmarket and practical interior with plenty of features and impressive specifications. You can read more about the carmaker’s flagship EV in our story here.

Hyundai Staria India Debut

Another showstopper at the Hyundai stall was the India debut of the Staria. The premium MPV can be considered as Hyundai's version of the Kia Carnival. It gets a design that definitely looks like nothing else on the roads, a premium interior, multiple seating options as well as potent petrol and diesel engine options. More details about the Hyundai Staria can be found here.

Hyundai e3w and e4w Concepts Showcased

There were also two unique concept showcases from Hyundai at the Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker, along with TVS Motor Company, showcased the e3w electric rickshaw and e4w concept at the ongoing event. Both vehicles come with an unique design and are extremely practical with the option of even occupying a disabled person on a wheelchair.

These are the top highlights from Hyundai India at Auto Expo 2025. Which car or concept caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below.

