Top 10 Features That Are Shared Between The Hyundai Bayon And Hyundai Venue

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In the automotive industry, a very common practice done by many manufacturers is sharing of parts and features between models. In this instance, it's Hyundai, who is offering a lot of common features between the Venue and the newly launched Bayon.

Whilst both these Hyundai cars are from different segments, the feature department is where these cars overlap. Here are 10 top such features that are shared between the Hyundai Bayon and the Venue.

12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Kicking-off this list, we arguably begin with one of the most used features of current automotive cars. The Hyundai Bayon and Venue both share the same 12.3 inch touchscreen with integrated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both the touchscreens in the car come with crisp graphics and an easy to use interface that is slick and fast. They also come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for added convenience. The Bayon also gets integrated AI, meaning you can ask it questions and updates and the infotainment system will reply to you with an answer.

12.3-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

The second feature on this list is the 12.3-inch driver display. The new Bayon essentially gets the Venue’s digital driver display, which is one of the best in the business. It displays a lot of information and the UI is clean, crisp and has even multiple customisable views.

Bose 8-Speaker Sound System

The third feature on this list is Bose’s 8-speaker surround sound system with a subwoofer. This particular system would ensure that audiophiles would have a great experience while using the music system. In addition to that, the infotainment system also comes with JioSaavn, catering to your music needs.

Ventilated Front Seats

The fourth feature on this list is the ventilated front seats, that’s shared between the Hyundai Bayon and the Venue. Quite easily, a must have feature for a car as it cools your back on a hot sunny day. Buttons for using this feature in both cars are in the floor console and they offer three levels of adjustment.

Electric Sunroof

The fifth feature on this list between the Hyundai Bayon and the Venue is an electric sunroof. Another popular and in-demand feature amongst Indian car buyers, sunroof has now become a must-have for many Indian buyers. Whilst some prefer a sunroof for its premiumness, others value the enhanced ventilation that comes with it.

Both Bayon and the Venue’s sunroofs are voice enabled, allowing for convenience. Do note that lower variants of the Bayon get a single-pane sunroof, while higher variants come with a panoramic sunroof. The Venue, on the other hand, comes with a single-pane sunroof only.

360-Degree Camera With Blind View Monitor

The sixth feature on this list is a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, another useful feature which both the Hyundai Bayon and the Venue share.

The 360-degree camera on both the Bayon and Venue displays a bird-eye view of the car, from 4 different cameras. The blind view monitor works when operating the indicators with the ORVM mounted cameras. Needless to say, the camera quality is top notch and there is no lag when using it. Overall, a very helpful feature whilst driving in bumper to bumper traffic, tight parking spaces and while changing lanes on highways.

ADAS

The seventh feature on this list is ADAS, which both the Hyundai Bayon and Venue offer. Do note that the Venue comes with Level-2 ADAS, while the Bayon goes a step further and comes with Level-2 Plus ADAS. Both cars do come with common ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision avoidance assist. The Bayon further gets a few additional features such as rear cross traffic collision avoidance and blind spot collision avoidance. .

Ambient Lighting

The eighth feature on this list is ambient lighting, shared between the Hyundai Bayon and the Hyundai Venue. Primarily an aesthetic feature, if you’re someone who enjoys driving at night and want to improve the ambience, then both Hyundais have you covered.

The Bayon comes with ambient lighting on the crashpad and the doors. The Venue, however, comes with ambient lighting on the crashpad and central console.

Drive Modes (Eco/Normal/Sport)

The ninth feature on this list is drive modes that are shared between Hyundai Bayon and the Venue. Do note that this feature is limited to the automatic variants of both models. Both the cars come with 3 drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. These change the throttle response depending on the mode you pick.

Dashcam

The tenth and final feature on this list is a dashcam that is shared between the Hyundai Bayon and Venue. Dashcam basically records your driving footage, helping you have videographic proof, in case of an unfortunate incident. This can be of great help, especially when dealing with authorities and insurance purposes.

CarDekho Says…

While both cars might be sitting in different segments, there is no doubt that the features list between these cars are largely identical. Yes, the Bayon being a slightly more expensive product does come with a few more additional goodies. But that’s not to say the Venue’s package is by no less means lacking.

So which one should you bring home? To answer that, we have compiled a detailed comparison between the Venue and Bayon, which you can read here.