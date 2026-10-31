5 Things We Learnt After Driving the Renault Duster Hybrid

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The Renault Duster is one car name that brings out various emotions for many Indians. Not only did the first-generation model set the ball rolling for the compact SUV segment, but it was also one of the first few mass-market SUVs in India to get a diesel all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Renault had previously introduced the third-gen Duster in India, and we recently got to sample its new strong-hybrid version. Here are the top five things we learnt about the new French SUV:

Strong Performance, But Mileage Falls Short Of Expectations

The Duster hybrid’s electric motors deliver instant torque, making acceleration and overtakes feel effortless in city traffic. It responds quickly when you press the accelerator, while highway cruising at 90 to 100 kmph feels comfortable, with enough performance in reserve for quick overtakes.

Fuel efficiency, on the other hand, is not quite as impressive as the SUV’s performance. Renault claims 29 kmpl, but we observed around 16 to 17 kmpl despite enthusiastic city driving. It is a sizeable gap from the claimed figure, although the real-world result remains respectable for an SUV with this kind of performance.

A Better Gearbox Experience, But At A Premium

Unlike a conventional CVT, the Duster hybrid’s multi-mode transmission feels more direct under acceleration, without the familiar rubber-band effect. It combines four petrol-engine gears and two electric-drive gears across eight operating combinations, helping make the driving experience feel more natural. The catch, however, is the price. Renault commands a premium of Rs 1 lakh for the hybrid version of the Duster over the corresponding turbo-petrol version, so you need to decide whether the powertrain’s performance and efficiency advantages justify the premium. If outright performance is the priority, the turbo-petrol could make more sense.

Comfortable Ride Quality With Room For Better Rear Space

The frequency-selective damping suspension helps the Duster hybrid absorb bumps more effectively, keeping sharp jolts from broken roads out of the cabin. It also maintains good body control, so the comfortable ride does not come at a high cost to its handling. Rear seat comfort is another positive, with supportive seats that work well for two adults. However, overall space is average, and taller occupants may find their knees brushing against the front seats. The Duster is comfortable enough for family duties, but it isn’t the most spacious option for rear passengers.

Practicality Takes A Hit With The Smaller Boot

While the cabin offers reasonable comfort for everyday use, the Duster hybrid’s smaller boot is a drawback compared with the turbo-petrol versions. This could become noticeable when packing luggage for a family holiday or a long weekend away. The absence of a spare wheel is another compromise. Buyers who frequently travel long distances should factor this into their decision, especially if carrying luggage and dealing with an unexpected puncture are concerns.

Missing Features And Hard Plastics Dull The Appeal

The Duster hybrid’s equipment list does not fully match its higher price. Depending on the variant, it misses out on features such as fog lamps, a 360-degree camera setup, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). That said, the cabin does fall short in perceived quality, with hard plastics that lack the more premium feel some buyers might expect to see at this price point. While they are not deal-breakers on their own, better materials and a more comprehensive features list would have made the Duster hybrid’s price easier to justify.

CarDekho Says…

The Duster hybrid, overall, is a great package for those looking to buy a compact SUV with strong performance in the city, along with a key focus on fuel efficiency. It offers a comfortable ride experience for two adults seated at the back, and also manages to absorb sharp jolts easily.

That said, there are some trade-offs for having the most efficient version of the new Duster. Firstly, there are some premium and useful amenities that you don’t get right from the factory, including a 360-degree camera and ADAS tech. Further, it also has a smaller boot space and no spare wheel, along with hard, low-quality plastics used inside the cabin. All of these factors make it somewhat tough to justify the premium of over Rs 1 lakh for the strong-hybrid setup over the regular turbo-petrol versions.