Tata Motors And Jeep Join Hands For Product Sharing And Collaboration; Jeep’s Version Of Tata Sierra To Go Against Hyundai Creta?

Tata Cars has been on a roll recently with hits like the Sierra, Sierra EV, Punch EV and even the new Tiago, making inroads quite well. And now, its longtime partner, Stellantis, also wants a piece of the pie.

In a landmark move today, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV), Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) and Stellantis have signed an agreement to share products, technology and engineering capabilities, which will spawn jointly-developed products for India, alongside 50 international markets too. Here are the highlights of this development:

Joint Development Of Products

A major part of this agreement pertains to the collaboration between all three entities to jointly develop vehicle architecture and share platforms and technology to lower costs and take advantage of economies of scale.

This means that, like Maruti and Toyota, we may see products from the carmakers based on a common platform, and produced in the same facility in their respective showrooms. However, one can expect Jeep cars to have different styling and interior elements to set them apart from Tata’s equivalent version.

Tata Sierra-based Jeep SUV On Cards

Previously, Stellantis had confirmed that it is developing a new compact SUV for the Indian market, which will share its platform with the Tata Sierra. This product may be one of the first ones to roll out of this collaboration and could feature the same powertrains underneath consisting of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

*Image of Tata Sierra for representation

It could also feature the EV powertrain from the Tata Sierra EV as well, which will tap into a key technology that Jeep is yet to explore in India.

Exports Are Also In Focus

In addition to just the Indian market, this collaboration will also allow Stellantis to engineer, develop and manufacture products in India to be exported to more than 50 markets worldwide. Notably, Jeep already exports a large number of cars built at its Ranjangaon, Maharashtra facility to markets like Japan and South Africa.

Marketing Channels To Be Kept Different

Unlike in the past, where some products like the Fiat Punto, Linea and Palio were sold via Tata Motors’ dealerships, this time around, both carmakers will maintain distinct distribution channels for these shared products, which will also be a key point of differentiation amongst them.

What This Means For Buyers

With this agreement in effect, after many years, we may get to see a mass-market Jeep product in India after the Meridian was introduced almost four years ago. Its only other product in this end of the market, the Compass, is also nine years old today.

It’s no secret that across brands, Stellantis has been struggling to gather enough volumes, and this partnership may just help it access the same without prohibitive development costs. It may also result in more affordable and easily available spare parts, as these jointly-developed products tap into the same supply chain as Tata Cars.

Also, while we would see more mass market offerings from the Jeep brand, we also expect Stellantis to continue offering its own-produced products. That means models such as the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee and even the Compass and Meridian will continue to be on offer for those who want a quintessential Jeep product.

CarDekho Says…

This is not the first time Tata Cars has collaborated with Fiat (now under the larger Stellantis umbrella), and this collaboration will help both brands address key obstacles. For Tata Cars, this may open up production slots to meet demand for its products and leverage Stellantis's global reach, while both carmakers will also benefit from lower development costs and economies of scale. Stellantis, in particular, may also get the required know-how to help boost sales, an area where it has struggled for years now.

Overall, this seems like a win-win collaboration between the two automakers, and we are eager to see how it manifests itself in their upcoming product range.

What do you think of this collaboration? Comment down below!