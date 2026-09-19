5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Pros & Cons Explained

2026 is a busy year for EVs, and joining the bandwagon most recently is the MG Hector Tomahawk EV. The Hector is the strongest brand for JSW MG Motor India, having kickstarted the carmaker’s innings back in 2019, and we finally got to drive its latest all-electric iteration to see if it lives up to its nameplate. Here are our observations:

An Ideal Chauffeur-driven SUV

Let’s start with what has always defined the Hector brand, which is a premium cabin feel and a plush ride quality. In this aspect, the Hector Tomahawk EV certainly performs well with its high-quality and spacious cabin and excellent sound insulation, adding a rich feel to the overall experience. Furthermore, there is ample storage, and the suspension feels compliant over rough roads and highways alike, making it a great choice for chauffeur-driven usage.

Effortless Performance

Underneath, the Hector Tomahawk EV comes powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack, with a front axle-mounted electric motor delivering up to 204 PS of power. Within city limits, this powertrain works effortlessly, with enough power on tap for overtakes. Even out on the open road, power delivery is smooth, but responsive and never feels intimidating.

There’s only one miss here, which is range, as the claimed 517 km figure feels a bit low in this day and age, and limits a single charge to around 360-380 km of real-world usage.

Not For The Enthusiast

That said, if you’re in the driver's seat, the plush ride quality rears its head with noticeable body roll around tight corners. It doesn’t run low on confidence, but you are always reminded of its heft around every curve, as if it’s asking, ‘are you sure?’ The entire experience, however, is well-rounded, and this aspect feels more of an irritant than a scare.

A Useful Feature List

If you compare it to rivals, the Hector Tomahawk EV isn’t the most well-equipped. However, the carmaker has clearly focused on the usefulness of equipment rather than sheer glam value, which is a departure from usual MG cars, and something we really like! The central 15.6-inch touchscreen is easy to operate with large icons and a sensible layout; the 8.8-inch digital cluster feels just the right size, and other features like 256-colour ambient lighting and ventilated front seats give it a lounge-like feel.

Occasional 7-seater

Where the rest of the cabin offers a plush and premium experience, the opposite is true for the third row. Space remains at a premium here, with the battery pack eating into your thigh support. Furthermore, knee room can feel limited for adults, and there aren’t any niceties like charging ports here. We suggest using the Hector Tomahawk EV as an occasional 7-seater only, best suited to children.

CarDekho Says…

There’s nothing ostentatious about this eSUV, but its understated nature coupled with the cocooning interior feel keeps the Hector Tomahawk EV honest and likeable even if a bit low on the wow factor. Furthering its appeal is its family-friendliness, plush ride and a forgiving personality that adds to its sober but comforting package.

Overall, we think it makes a great case for plenty of families in India, although a longer range figure would still take it a long way ahead.

What do you think of the Hector Tomahawk EV? Let us know in the comments below!