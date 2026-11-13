BYD's Denza Luxury Brand Makes Its Entry In India, Launches The D9 MPV At Rs 90 Lakh And Z9 GT At Rs 1.56 Crore

BYD has expanded its presence in India's luxury car market with the launch of its premium brand, Denza. The Chinese automaker has introduced the brand with two models, the D9 electric MPV and the Z9 GT. While the D9 focuses on passenger comfort with its spacious three-row cabin, the Z9 GT is aimed at buyers looking for performance.

Both models get an all-electric powertrain and a long list of premium features. With Denza positioned above BYD's existing range, the brand aims to offer a more luxurious experience to buyers looking beyond conventional premium electric cars. Here's everything you need to know about the Denza D9 and the Z9 GT:

Denza D9 Price And Variants

Denza is offering the D9 in a single fully-loaded variant. Here is its price:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) D9 Rs 90 lakh

The Denza D9 is priced at Rs 90 lakh, making it one of the more expensive electric MPVs available in India.

It is positioned as a luxury offering above the existing BYD lineup.

Bookings for the D9 are open across authorised Denza dealerships in India for an initial amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Denza D9 Design

The Denza D9 gets a large and upright MPV silhouette, with a long wheelbase and a relatively low bonnet. Its proportions give it a commanding road presence while keeping the overall design focused on passenger space.

At the front, it gets a large piano-black grille with prominent vertical chrome slats. A thick brushed-aluminium strip runs across the bonnet, while the split LED projector headlamps sit lower on the front fascia.

The headlamps get V-shaped LED daytime running lights, while the front bumper has a clean design with integrated LED fog lamps.

The side profile highlights the D9's long proportions, with a straight roofline and a tall glasshouse. Chrome detailing around the window line, below the doors and on the D-pillar adds contrast to the otherwise clean profile.

The MPV also gets powered sliding rear doors, making it easier for passengers to get in and out, particularly in tight parking spaces.

It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, while the large windows and upright roofline give the cabin an airy appearance.

At the rear, the D9 gets connected LED tail lamps with multiple lighting elements towards the outer edges. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna and brushed-aluminium detailing on the bumper.

It is available in four colour options: Whale Sea Blue, Cosmos Black, Starry Night Grey and Arctic White. Of these, we feel the Cosmos Black colour suits its opulent personality the most.

Denza D9 Interior

The cabin of the Denza D9 gets a simple yet premium layout, with a layered dashboard, soft-touch materials and wood-finish inserts. It also gets brushed-aluminium detailing and ambient lighting, adding to the overall cabin experience.

The dashboard has a clean design, with a large central touchscreen and a digital driver's display. The centre console gets a glossy black finish and offers additional storage spaces.

The D9 gets a seven-seater layout, with the second row being the highlight of the cabin. It gets two individual captain seats with multiple electric adjustment options, allowing occupants to find a comfortable seating position.

These seats also get ventilation, heating and massage functions, along with powered ottomans. The zero-gravity mode further allows second-row occupants to recline and relax during longer journeys.

The third row gets seating for three occupants, along with three headrests and a centre armrest. However, as is the case with most three-row MPVs, the middle passenger may find the seat more suitable for shorter journeys.

The cabin also gets multiple storage spaces and a panoramic glass roof, adding to the sense of space.

Three seat upholstery colour options are available: Brown, Beige and Black.

Denza D9 Boot Space

The Denza D9 offers a claimed boot capacity of 689 litres with all three rows in place.

The boot gets a practical loading area, while the third row can be folded to create additional luggage space.

The second and third rows also offer flexible seating arrangements, allowing owners to balance passenger and luggage requirements.

Denza D9 Features

The Denza D9 gets a comprehensive set of comfort and convenience features, including:

Infotainment: 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Digital Driver's Display: 10.25-inch digital driver's display, along with a 12-inch head-up display. Audio: 16-speaker Dynaudio surround sound system. Rear-seat Entertainment: Independent screens for second-row occupants, allowing them to control various cabin functions. Climate Control: Three-zone automatic climate control. Comfort: Electrically adjustable front and second-row seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions. Seat Functions: Zero-gravity mode and powered ottomans for the second-row captain seats. Convenience: Four wireless phone chargers, electrically adjustable ORVMs and powered sliding rear doors. Cabin Ambience: Panoramic glass roof and 128-colour ambient lighting.

Denza D9 Safety

The Denza D9 comes equipped with 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist (HHA) and hill-descent control (HDC).

It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

A 360-degree camera with 2D and 3D viewing modes makes parking and manoeuvring easier.

The MPV also gets a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

Denza D9 Powertrain

The Denza D9 is offered with an all-electric powertrain in India, unlike the international model, which is also available with a plug-in hybrid setup. The Indian-spec D9 gets a 115.07 kWh battery pack, paired with a single-motor front-wheel-drive configuration. Here are its specifications:

Battery Pack 115.07 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 (Front Wheel Drive) Power 462 PS Torque 365 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 730 km Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.5 seconds

Denza Z9 GT Price And Variants

The Denza Z9 GT is positioned as the brand's flagship offering in India. It is offered in a single all-electric variant in India, featuring a triple-motor setup and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Z9 GT Rs 1.56 Crore

Denza Z9 GT Design

The Denza Z9 GT features a low-slung estate design, combining the proportions of a performance sedan with the extended roofline.

At the front, it gets sleek, swept-back LED headlights, with LED daytime running lights positioned underneath. The bonnet slopes down towards the front, while the bumper gets sharp cuts and creases.

The side profile is the most distinctive part of the Z9 GT, with its long roofline, sloping rear section and muscular haunches above the wheels.

It also gets 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, which complement its low stance.

At the rear, the Z9 GT gets a split roof-mounted spoiler with a centrally positioned vertical brake light. It also gets elongated horizontal LED tail lamps and a gloss-black diffuser on the rear bumper, giving it a sporty appearance.

The Z9 GT is available in three colour options: Fjord Green, Obsidian Black and Rime Gold. We feel it looks its best in the signature Fjord Green shade.

Denza Z9 GT Interior

The cabin of the Denza Z9 GT gets a minimalist layout, with a three-screen setup dominating the dashboard. It also gets physical buttons for accessing important functions.

The dashboard gets wood-finish inserts, while the cabin uses a combination of leather and suede upholstery on the seats and door panels.

The Z9 GT gets a multi-function steering wheel with a simple design, along with multi-colour ambient lighting that can also sync with music.

The Indian-spec Z9 GT is available with three cabin themes: Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige, Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet and Full Black.

Denza Z9 GT Features and Safety

The Z9 GT gets multiple comfort and convenience features, including:

13.2-inch digital driver's display, 17.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a 13.2-inch front passenger display.

It gets wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Z9 GT is offered with a 20-speaker Devialet sound system.

It also comes equipped with four-zone automatic climate control.

For additional comfort, it gets electrically adjustable front and rear seats with ventilation and massage functions.

Dual wireless phone chargers with ventilation, NFC key and a dual-temperature mini-fridge between the front seats are present for additional convenience.

Cabin ambience is elevated by a panoramic glass sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features in the Z9 GT include:

9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system and hill-descent control.

It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

The Z9 GT also gets a 360-degree camera along with a Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

Denza Z9 GT Powertrain

The Denza Z9 GT is available internationally with both electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, the India-spec model gets the all-electric version with a 122.49 kWh battery pack and three electric motors, sending power to all four wheels.

Here are its specifications:

Variant Z9 GT Battery Capacity 122.49 kWh Power 1,156 PS Torque 1,210 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 670 km Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 2.7 seconds Drivetrain AWD

The Z9 GT also gets some interesting driving technologies. These include rear-wheel steering, 8.5 degree crab-walk mode and 360-degree Compass Turn mode. The crab-walk function allows the car to move diagonally, while the Compass Turn function can rotate the car around its own axis, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

CarDekho Says…

The Denza D9 brings something different to India's luxury MPV segment with its all-electric powertrain and a cabin that puts rear-seat comfort at the forefront. Its spacious seven-seater layout, lounge-like captain seats and multiple comfort features make it an interesting option for buyers who prefer being chauffeured around.

However, its large dimensions could make it slightly challenging to manoeuvre in tight urban spaces, while its practicality will also depend on the boot space available with all three rows in use.

The Denza D9 takes on the following rivals in India:

MG M9: The all-electric luxury MPV offers a spacious cabin, premium rear-seat amenities and a focus on passenger comfort.

Toyota Vellfire: A well-established luxury MPV that focuses on a comfortable chauffeur-driven experience, but gets a hybrid powertrain instead of a fully electric setup.

On the other hand, the Z9 GT brings a different appeal to Denza's India lineup, focusing on outright performance. With its triple-motor electric setup producing over 1,000 PS, it offers performance figures that put it in the league of high-end electric cars.

In India, it takes on the likes of the Porsche Taycan, BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, giving buyers another option in the premium electric performance segment.